World invited to Celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th Birthday Live
Hip Hop Legend KRS-One to host Hip Hop’s birthday via live webcast from the birthplace of Hip Hop, at 1520 Sedgwick Ave Bronx, NY for free
No genre has had such a constant flow of new emerging artists bringing new elements of that spirit to light over the past 50 years.”BRONX, NYC, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip Hop legend KRS-One invites the world to celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop as he hosts and performs the live streamed “jam” from the Community Center at 1520 Sedgwick, the room where Hip Hop was born. Revered as a sacred space, the 1520 Sedgwick Community Center gave rise and birthed Hip Hop pioneers like Kool DJ Herc, Grand Wizard Theodore, Grandmaster Caz, and many others. The event will take place on Friday, August 11th, at 7pm and will feature performances from a wide range of artists who have developed and moved the culture forward over the past 50 years. The event will showcase dancers, painters, DJ’s, poets and rappers. It will be free and streamed worldwide for all to take part in this historic event at www.birthplaceofhiphop.nyc.
— KRS-One
“Hip Hop began in the community room at 1520 Sedgwick. The bond is not only to each other but to build a common appreciation for a positive message about life. A celebration of man’s creativity and appreciation of that communal spirituality is omnipresent, especially in the Community Center at 1520 Sedgwick” said KRS-One. “No genre has had such a constant flow of new emerging artists bringing new elements of that spirit to light over the past 50 years. That is not a coincidence, it’s a powerful message, it can’t be stopped.”
"On August 11th, 1973, at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx, a back to school “jam” hosted by brother and sister Clive and Cindy Campbell spilled outside to the street", said Mayor Eric Adams. “That night, history changed forever, and an international phenomenon was born. I applaud KRS-One for hosting a free celebration honoring Hip Hop at the place where it all started.”
In 1973 the audience comprised a relatively small area of the Bronx, but today Hip Hop’s message and themes have traveled all over the world connecting hundreds of millions of people. Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary, live from the Community Center at 1520 will be a global celebration – the birthday Hip Hop deserves; its spirit is larger and stronger now than ever before.
“On this momentous 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, let us remember that beyond beats and rhymes, this cultural phenomenon is the heartbeat of a generation. It's a living testament to the power of expression, the resilience of communities, and the unbreakable bond that we share. Hip Hop is not just music; it's the soul of a movement that will forever echo through time, reminding us to stay true to our roots and elevate our voices. Here's to fifty years of Hip Hop - a testament to the power of culture and a testament to the culture of power,” said Elder Kurtis Blow Walker
“On the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop we remember that this cultural movement began in a recreation room at 1520 Sedgwick Ave in the Bronx,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. “For over fifty years Hip Hop’s music and culture has spread from community rooms, and parks in New York City, bridging regional, religious, and socioeconomic divides to become a unifying force for expression across the globe. That’s why I fought so hard alongside KRS-One, DJ Kool Herc, Cindy Campbell and many others to ensure that 1520 Sedgwick Ave was protected from greedy real estate prospectors who sought to take over the building and erase the history that was made here. As Hip Hop turns 50, I celebrate alongside KRS-One as he returns to 1520 Sedgwick Ave to provide an accessible celebration for all.”
About the Building
In 2009, 1520 Sedgwick avenue was in foreclosure and falling apart, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer became a vocal advocate of saving the building to help preserve its rightful place in history. The program allowed local development groups to re-purpose the building to ensure it would be long-term affordable housing. The Political and Governmental leaders understood the importance of Hip Hop and its rightful place in our national culture. The affordable housing and the Community Center at 1520 are now protected for future generations to appreciate.
Follow us on Instagram @birthplaceofhiphop for more details and check our website https://birthplaceofhiphop.nyc for the link to the party!
Desiree Peterkin Bell
DPBell & Associates
+1 646-489-1620
Press@birthplaceofhiphop.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram