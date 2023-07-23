Submit Release
Berlin Barracks- Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3007425 / 23A3001633

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Tpr. John Gildea / Tpr. Skylar Velasquez                            

STATION: VSP Berlin                 

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 22A3007425 - December 2022

                  23A3001633 - Between August 2021 and November 2022

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: residences in Williamstown and Washington, VT

 

VIOLATION: 22A3007425 - Burglary and Grand Larceny

                  23A3001633 - Home Improvement Fraud

 

ACCUSED: Arick Miller                                             

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

22A3007425

 

VICTIM: Larry Dunn

AGE: 79

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 12/30/22 Larry Dunn contacted VSP Berlin to report $41,000 had been taken from a desk at his residence.   Subsequent investigation developed probable cause Miller committed the offenses of Burglary and Grand Larceny.  

 

23A3001633

 

VICTIM: Melissa Metivier

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Washington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 3/13/23 Melissa Metivier contacted VSP Berlin to report she had hired Miller as a home improvement contractor, and he did not complete work which she had paid for.     Investigation developed probable cause Miller committed the offense of Home Improvement Fraud. 

 

It was also learned Miller had active arrest warrants issued by authorities in Connecticut and New Hampshire.   These warrants were for the offenses of Larceny in the 3rd degree and issuing a bad check >$2,000 (Connecticut) as well as Theft by Deception (New Hampshire). 

 

Miller was taken into custody on 7/23/2023 without incident.   He is scheduled to appear in VT Superior Court, Orange County, on 7/24/23 for the offenses of:

Burglary, Grand Larceny, Home Improvement Fraud and Fugitive from Justice.  

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  7/24/2023          

COURT: VT Superior - Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northwest Correctional Facility   

BAIL: $75,000

MUG SHOT: attached

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

