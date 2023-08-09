Brian Lebel’s June 23-25 Cody Old West Show in Santa Fe drew shoppers from as far away as Europe and Japan

A tremendous variety of Western and Native art and antiques graced this room display created by Joe Fionda of Lufkin, Texas.. Image courtesy of Brian Lebel’s Old West Events

Textiles are a specialty of Toh-Atin Gallery of Durango, Colorado. Image courtesy of Brian Lebel's Old West Events

L to R: Show founder Brian Lebel, his wife and business partner Melissa McCracken, Morphy Auctions Firearms Acquisitions & Promotions specialist Cheryl Goyda, and Dan Morphy, president and founder of Morphy Auctions. Image courtesy of Brian Lebel's Old West Events

Antique and vintage spurs were in plentiful supply at the show. Image courtesy of Brian Lebel's Old West Events