Brian Lebel’s June 23-25 Cody Old West Show in Santa Fe drew shoppers from as far away as Europe and Japan
A tremendous variety of Western and Native art and antiques graced this room display created by Joe Fionda of Lufkin, Texas.. Image courtesy of Brian Lebel’s Old West Events
Textiles are a specialty of Toh-Atin Gallery of Durango, Colorado. Image courtesy of Brian Lebel's Old West Events
L to R: Show founder Brian Lebel, his wife and business partner Melissa McCracken, Morphy Auctions Firearms Acquisitions & Promotions specialist Cheryl Goyda, and Dan Morphy, president and founder of Morphy Auctions. Image courtesy of Brian Lebel's Old West Events
Antique and vintage spurs were in plentiful supply at the show. Image courtesy of Brian Lebel's Old West Events
The buy, sell and trade event featured high-quality Western, cowboy and Native American art and antiques at a wide variety of price points
Approximately 100 vendors and exhibitors from 18 states displayed an exceptional variety of Western Americana – from antique to contemporary – with ample selections at all price points. The array of premium-quality merchandise included fine art and antiques, collectibles, Western apparel, Native American artifacts, jewelry, horse tack, Hollywood memorabilia, home furnishings and much more.
The Old West Show has always been known for its premier dealers, and this year was no exception. The 2023 roster included such noted businesses as Manitou Galleries (Cheyenne, Wyo.), Toh-Atin Gallery (Durango, Colo.), Territorial Indian Arts (Scottsdale, Ariz.), and John Molloy Gallery (New York City); and an all-star lineup of specialty dealers that included Joe Fionda (Lufkin, Texas), Mary Nyholm-Vidano (Niwot, Colo.) and Flying Tiger Antiques (Apache Junction, Ariz.). A number of well-established Santa Fe dealers also set up at this year’s event. They included Sherwoods Spirit of America, James Compton Gallery, Brant Mackley Gallery, Turkey Mountain Traders, and Rio Bravo Trading.
Attendance was strong on all three days, with more than 1,000 visitors passing through the doors of the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. It was especially busy on the Friday, which was early-entry day. Guests were eager for a first look and first opportunity to buy from the show’s blue-chip vendors. Many of the early-bird shoppers returned on consecutive days to make sure they hadn’t missed anything. “And we had the usual rush of Sunday afternoon bargain hunters, who were just as happy as the dealers whose loads they helped to lighten,” said show founder Brian Lebel.
“All of the dealers I spoke to were thrilled with their weekend sales and some signed up on the spot for the January 2024 Old West Show in Las Vegas,” Lebel continued. “A few of them told me it was the best show they ever had, and many said they personally bought almost as much as they sold. I love to hear that, because whenever there are heavy dealer-to-dealer sales, it means vendors have brought a lot of fresh, high-end merchandise.”
In addition to the brisk action on the sales floor, Lebel observed a pleasing diversity amongst the shoppers. “Every year we notice more and more young people coming to our shows. It’s especially gratifying to see younger folks taking the time to talk to the dealers and learn about their merchandise. It says to me that their interest is more than just a passing fad, that they have a genuine interest in the material.”
On Day 2, Lebel’s team and the crew from Morphy Auctions of Denver, Pa., collaborated to produce an outstanding auction of Western and Native American relics that took in $922,500. The top lot was an Edward H Bohlin silver saddle that sold for $50,820.
To enquire about an exhibitor space at Brian Lebel’s January 26-27, 2024 Cody Old West Show & Auction, which will be held in tandem with Morphy’s Las Vegas Antique Arms Show at the Westgate Resort & Casino, call Cheryl Goyda at 877-968-8880 ext. 755 or email cheryl.goyda@morphyauctions.com. To discuss consigning to the onsite auction, call Dan Morphy at Morphy Auctions, 877-968-8880 or email info@morphyauctions.com. Visit Morphy’s online at www.morphyauctions.com or www.antiquearmsshow.com.
