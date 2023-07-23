Prairie Palooza Music Festival to Debut at Horse Prairie Stage Stop in Dillon, MT
First Prairie Palooza Music Festival to Debut at Historic Horse Prairie Stage Stop End of August in Dillon, MTDILLON, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- First Prairie Palooza Music Festival to Debut at Historic Horse Prairie Stage Stop End of August in Dillon, MT
Dillon, MT - July 23, 2023 - Get ready for an extraordinary musical experience amidst the stunning landscapes of Montana’s historic Horse Prairie. Prairie Palooza, the first-ever music festival south of Dillon, takes center stage at the Historic Horse Prairie Stage Stop. This iconic venue, with over 150 years of rich history, will host a weekend-long celebration of music, camping, local culture, and more.
Located at 11800 Hwy 324, Dillon, MT 59725, the Historic Horse Prairie Stage Stop holds great significance as the last stop on the line before embarking on the perilous mountain pass into Idaho. It served as a crucial telegraph stop, connecting communities and bridging communication gaps. Nestled in the remote and breathtaking Horse Prairie, surrounded by majestic mountains and pristine nature, this idyllic location is the perfect backdrop for a memorable musical experience.
Prairie Palooza is set to take place on August 25th-27th and will feature an array of exciting attractions for attendees. Festival-goers will have the opportunity to enjoy free camping throughout the weekend, immersing themselves in the beauty of the Montana wilderness. Earlybird tickets are available for just $77, offering access to the festival's diverse lineup of over 12 acts from right out of Montana and across the nation. From rock to folk, country to blues, Prairie Palooza promises a vibrant and eclectic musical journey for all.
For those seeking an elevated experience, VIP tickets are available, providing exclusive benefits and privileges. All attendees can indulge in local brews, savor mouthwatering BBQ, explore various vendor offerings, engage in exciting games, and much more. The festival aims to create an inclusive and joyful atmosphere, fostering connections and creating lasting memories for all who attend.
In addition to the incredible music and festivities, Prairie Palooza coincides with a full moon, further enhancing the enchanting ambiance and promising unforgettable nights of camping, jam sessions, and camaraderie under the starlit sky. It's an opportunity to escape the daily grind and embrace the magic of live music surrounded by Montana's awe-inspiring natural beauty.
Tickets for Prairie Palooza are available for purchase in advance, allowing attendees to take advantage of the early bird discount. For local residents, sponsorship tickets are also offered, providing not only festival access but also inclusion across various promotional platforms.
For more information and ticket inquiries, please contact info@prairiepalooza.com or call the Horse Prairie Stage Stop at (406) 681-3144.
About Prairie Palooza Music Festival: Prairie Palooza Music Festival is the first-ever music festival to grace the grounds of the Historic Horse Prairie Stage Stop south of Dillon, MT. With a rich history spanning over 150 years, this picturesque venue is an ideal setting for an immersive music experience. Prairie Palooza aims to bring together music lovers, nature enthusiasts, and community members for a weekend filled with incredible performances, camping, local flavors, and unforgettable memories.
Media Contact: [Horse Prairie Stage Stop] [406-681-3144] [info@prairiepalooza.com] [www.PrairiePalooza.com]
Horse Prairie Stage Stop
Prairie Palooza
+1 406-681-3144
info@prairiepalooza.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok