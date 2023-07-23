Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Theft of Lawn Mower

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A2004226

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt. Mike Kamerling                            

STATION:   St. Albans           

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/22 - 07/23/23 (2300-0600 hours)

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1661 Tyler Branch Road, Enosburg Vt

VIOLATION: Theft or Riding Lawn Mower

 

ACCUSED:      Unknown                                        

 

 

VICTIM: Ray Kittell

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date/ timeframe a John Deere riding lawn mower was stolen from outside the above address. The mower was described as being a Model 110, about 20 years old. The seat on the mower was yellow but had a lot of black duct tape on it covering up tears and rips. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police in St. Albans.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

