St. Albans Barracks // Theft of Lawn Mower

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2004226

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/22 - 07/23/23 (2300-0600 hours)

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1661 Tyler Branch Road, Enosburg Vt

VIOLATION: Theft or Riding Lawn Mower

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Ray Kittell

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date/ timeframe a John Deere riding lawn mower was stolen from outside the above address. The mower was described as being a Model 110, about 20 years old. The seat on the mower was yellow but had a lot of black duct tape on it covering up tears and rips. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police in St. Albans.