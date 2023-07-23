St. Albans Barracks // Theft of Lawn Mower
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2004226
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/22 - 07/23/23 (2300-0600 hours)
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1661 Tyler Branch Road, Enosburg Vt
VIOLATION: Theft or Riding Lawn Mower
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Ray Kittell
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date/ timeframe a John Deere riding lawn mower was stolen from outside the above address. The mower was described as being a Model 110, about 20 years old. The seat on the mower was yellow but had a lot of black duct tape on it covering up tears and rips. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police in St. Albans.