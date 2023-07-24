The Calida Group Announces Nikko Politis as New Senior Vice President of Acquisitions

Nikko Politis Elysian Living The Calida Group

Politis Brings 15 Years Experience to Growing Real Estate Firm

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Calida Group, a vertically integrated multifamily investment and development firm, has announced a new Senior Vice President of Acquisitions, Nikko Politis. In his new role, Politis will lead strategic acquisition initiatives for the firm across the Atlanta, Pacific Northwest, and Mountain West markets. Calida utilizes a series of funds to capitalize its development, core plus and value-add investment strategies, partnering with institutional joint venture partners.

“I could not be more excited to join such a dynamic and talented group of professionals at Calida. The way they have grown this business, outperformed in challenging market conditions, and view opportunity in today’s economic environment is what made me want to join the team and continue growing the platform,” said Politis. “I look forward to utilizing my relationships and experience to execute our strategic vision.”

Politis brings 15 years of experience in commercial real estate and capital markets, spanning acquisitions, development, asset management and fundraising. Since 2010, he has participated in more than 70 real estate transactions (100+ properties) with an aggregate value of over $9 billion. Prior to joining Calida, Nikko held leadership roles at BMC Investments, Ascentris, Jamestown, Starwood Capital Group, and JLL where he was responsible for the acquisition, financing, asset management, portfolio management, and disposition of real estate investments across the United States and Latin America for both development and acquisition strategies.

“Nikko will bring a wide array of experience, knowledge and strong industry relationships to our growing team,” said Douglas Eisner, The Calida Group co-founder and managing director. “Assembling a group of proven leaders with the talent to help us expand our platform has been a high priority for Calida. We believe Nikko will be a key piece of our growth plan.”

About The Calida Group

The Calida Group is a leading developer, investor, and operator of multifamily real estate properties in the western United States. Founded in 2007 by Douglas Eisner and Eric Cohen, the principals have developed or acquired more than 20,000 multifamily units, and its senior management combines over 100 years of real estate experience. Calida invests roughly $1 billion annually across three primary strategies (Development, Value-Add Acquisitions and Core-Plus Acquisitions) on behalf of a series of discretionary commingled funds serving the family office and ultra-high net worth communities, as well as forming partnerships with many of the nation’s largest financial institutions.

Calida begins with strategic and creative deal sourcing methods to identify investment opportunities that are often completely off market or otherwise less competitively advertised. Then, by leveraging the firm’s lifestyle-oriented design capabilities and operational expertise, Calida tailors’ unique business plans for each asset. Finally, by meticulously implementing these business plans while managing construction risk, conservatively financing each property and employing thoughtful tax planning, Calida is able to create superior investment opportunities with lower risk than would typically be expected in deals of similar return profiles.

For more information please visit us at thecalidagroup.com, or reach out to our investor relations department at InvestorRelations@thecalidagroup.com.

About Elysian Living

Elysian Living communities feature meticulous design, created specifically with comfort, style and convenience in mind. The luxury homes feature the highest-level of custom finishes, ultra-modern design fixtures and the latest in tech packages to create an unsurpassed home living experience. Conveniently located near nightlife, fine-dining options, shopping and parks, an Elysian living community is more than just a home; it's an elevated living experience that takes luxury living to a whole new level. To learn more about Elysian Living, visit ElysianLiving.com. Stay up to date on all things Elysian Living on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.