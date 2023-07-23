PHILIPPINES, July 23 - Press Release

July 23, 2023 Jinggoy eyes meaningful legislative reforms in labor, defense sectors in Second Regular Session SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has vowed to work towards policies and laws that will promote equal opportunities, protect the rights of marginalized groups, and bridge socio-economic gaps in the second regular session of the 19th Congress. "Sa bawat bill na tatalakayin sa ilalim ng Committee on Labor, pati na ng Committee on National Defense, sisiguruhin natin na masusi nating pag-aaralan ito para matiyak na hindi makokompromiso ang interes at tiwala ng publiko," Estrada said. Estrada was the principal author and sponsor of two significant bills during the First Regular Session -Senate Bill No. 1480, or the measure rationalizing the disability pension of veterans, and the measure that introduced amendments to the law on the fixed terms for key officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), which has been signed into law as Republic Act (RA) 11939. Estrada also stood as co-author of RA 11934 or the SIM Card Registration Act and RA 11935, the law postponing the December 2022 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, RA 11953 or the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, and RA 11954 or the Maharlika Investment Fund Act. SB 1480, a landmark legislation that will provide an increase in the benefits of disabled veterans and their beneficiaries after nearly 30 years, is due to be transmitted to Malacañang for President Marcos Jr.'s signature. Estrada filed a total of 275 bills and resolutions last year as author and co-author and 19 bills were approved on third reading, 18 under second reading and 63 adopted resolutions. In his first year in office in the current 19th Congress, Estrada's medical assistance program amounted to P34.3 million which assisted 1,159 patients throughout the country. The chairperson of the Senate Committee on Labor and Employment was also able to assist nearly 6,000 beneficiaries since July last year with P25 million of Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged-Displaced Workers (TUPAD), a community-based assistance of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) that provides emergency employment for displaced workers, and under employed and seasonal workers. Following his return to the Senate after the May 2022 elections, Estrada oversaw the distribution to 6,588 beneficiaries all over the country of over P16.2 million Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) under the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), a stop-gap mechanism meant to support the recovery of individuals and families from unexpected crises. "Hindi lamang pagbabalangkas ng mga kinakailangang reporma sa mga umiiral na batas ang pagtutuunan natin sa Second Regular Session. Magpapatuloy din ang pag-aabot natin ng financial at medical assistance sa mga kababayan nating nangangailangan ng tulong," Estrada said. Makabuluhang legislative reforms sa labor, defense sectors sa Second Regular Session, titiyakin ni Jinggoy DESIDIDO si Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada na itaguyod ang pagbabalangkas ng mga batas na magsisiguro ng pantay na oportunidad, magbibigay proteksyon sa karapatan ng marginalized groups at iibsan ang malaking agwat sa antas ng kabuhayan sa Second Regular Session ng kasalukuyang 19th Congress. "Sa bawat bill na tatalakayin sa ilalim ng Committee on Labor, pati na ng Committee on National Defense, sisiguruhin natin na masusi nating pag-aaralan ito para matiyak na hindi makokompromiso ang interes at tiwala ng publiko," sabi ni Estrada. Si Estrada ang pangunahing may-akda at tagapagtaguyod ng dalawang makabuluhang panukalang batas noong First Regular Session. Ito ay ang Senate Bill No. 1480 o ang panukalang pagtataas disability pension ng mga beterano at ang pag-amyenda sa fixed terms ng mga pangunahing opisyal ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), na nilagdaan bilang Republic Act (RA) 11939. Kasama rin si Estrada bilang co-author ng RA 11934 o ang SIM Card Registration Act at RA 11935, ang batas na nagpaliban December 2022 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, RA 11953 o ang New Agrarian Emancipation Act at RA 11954 o ang Maharlika Investment Fund Act. Ang SB 1480, isang landmark legislation na magbibigay ng dagdag na benepisyo sa mga beteranong may kapansanan at kanilang mga benepisyaryo matapos ang halos 30 taon ay inaasahang ipapasa na sa Malacañang sa lalong madaling panahon para pirmahan ni Pangulong Marcos Jr. Nakapaghain si Estrada noong nakaraang taon ng kabuuang 275 bills at resolutions bilang author at co-author kung saan 19 na panukalang batas ang naaprubahan sa ikatlong pagbasa, 18 sa ilalim ng ikalawang pagbasa at 63 ang pinagtibay na mga resolusyon. Sa kanyang unang taon ng panunungkulan sa kasalukuyang 19th Congress, umabot P34.3 milyon ang medical assistance program ni Estrada para 1,159 na pasyente sa buong bansa. Nakapaghatid din ng tulong na aabot sa P25 milyon sa ilalim ng Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged-Displaced Workers (TUPAD) ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) ang tagapangulo ng Senate Committee on Labor and Employment para sa halos 6,000 na benepisyaryo. Ang TUPAD ay isang community-based assistance na nagbibigay ng emergency employment para sa displaced workers, under employed at seasonal workers. Sa kanyang pagbabalik sa Senado matapos ang halalan noong Mayo 2022, pinangasiwaan ni Estrada ang pamamahagi ng tulong sa 6,588 benepisyaryo sa buong bansa na umabot sa mahigit P16.2 milyon na Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) sa ilalim ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), isang programang nagbibigay tulong sa mga indibidwal at pamilya na apektado ng hindi inaasahang krisis. "Hindi lamang pagbabalangkas ng mga kinakailangang reporma sa mga umiiral na batas ang pagtutuunan natin sa Second Regular Session. Magpapatuloy din ang pag-aabot natin ng financial at medical assistance sa mga kababayan nating nangangailangan ng tulong," ani Estrada.