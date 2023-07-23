Physicist congratulates ‘International Physics Olympiad’ awardees, and urges them to rescue Physics from present crisis

The two pillars of physics are bitterly conflicting; all unifying attempts have failed; and forceful marriage has resulted in non-fruitful fields in physics.

A new scientific truth does not triumph by convincing its opponents and making them see the light, but rather because its opponents eventually die, and a new generation grows up familiar with it.” — Max Planck

INDORE, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, July 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Mr. Subhajit Waugh, a physicist from RRCAT (Raja Ramanna Center for Advanced Technology) has heartily congratulated the ‘International Physics Olympiad’ medalists, and urged them to step forward to rescue Physics from the present crisis. The International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2023 was organized in Japan at the National Olympics Memorial Youth Center in Tokyo. The International Physics Olympiad is an annual physics competition for high school students. China, Russia and South Korea have occupied the first position with 5 gold medals each. US has bagged 4 gold medals (1 silver), while India has received 3 gold medals (2 silver medals). Mr. Waugh has lauded them for bringing glory to their countries, and has described them as the future hope of the Physics world, on whose shoulders the rescue of Physics (from the present crisis) lies. He stressed that they must treat the crises and severe challenges facing physics as an opportunity to introduce revolutionary ideas and shock the physics World. Mr. Waugh urged them not to feel satisfied with their success, but to aim for the Nobel Prize in Physics next.Mr. Waugh has appealed to the high school students who have shown their Physics talent at the International Physics Olympiad, to consider a career in Physics. Mr. Waugh justifies his stance by clarifying that Biology is based on Chemistry, which in turn is based on Physics. He quotes Nobel laureate Gross “Physics is the king of all sciences as it helps us understand the way nature works. It is at the center of science”. Mr. Waugh has reminded the awardees that at the age of just 25 years, Australian physicist Lawrence Bragg became the youngest person ever to receive a Nobel Prize (his groundbreaking research began when he was only 22). Subramanian Chandrasekhar (a brilliant Indian-American physicist) started his research at 19 years age, and it eventually led to a Nobel Prize in physics many years later. One of the most important scientific contributions of Galileo Galilei occurred when he was 19. Sir Isaac Newton discovered the concept of gravity when he was only 23 years old. At 19, he developed calculus, which was a new approach to math at the time. And in his mid-20s, he had two major physics breakthroughs. He invented the first reflecting telescope, using a mirror. Blaise Pascal, a prominent figure in physics, published a mathematical treatise at 16 years age. Werner Heisenberg, the German theoretical physicist won the Nobel Prize in Physics at the age of 31. Paul Dirac, the British theoretical physicist also won the Nobel Prize in Physics at the age of 31. American physicist Anderson and Chinese-born American physicist Tsung-Dao Lee have also won the Nobel Prize in Physics at the age of 31. Einstein had also turned the Physics world upside down at a young age.Thus it is very reasonable to expect that someone from among the ‘International Physics Olympiad’ medalists (not only this year’s winners, but previous several years’ winners as well, who are still in their youth) will seriously question the faulty mathematical assumptions on which Physics is resting. Those glaring mathematical mistakes have led to the present crises in Physics. Luckily, the mistakes are so easy to comprehend that even the common people can easily understand what is wrong. A baker can understand; a butcher or a cobbler can understand too ( #Link1 ). It only takes courage to say “The emperor is naked”. In the folktale "The Emperor's New Clothes" written by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, the townsfolk (not wanting to appear stupid by being unable to see a non-existent clothing) uncomfortably went along with the pretense that the emperor is wearing divine clothes, until a child blurts out that the emperor is wearing nothing at all. The people then realize that everyone has been fooled. Yes, it took a child to say the unsayable! Similarly, only the youngest physicists will openly acknowledge that Physics is indeed in crisis, and wholeheartedly embrace the theory which has come like a Messiah to the rescue of Physics and Cosmology ( #Link2 ).At present, Physics is indeed in crisis, and the two pillars of physics-the two greatest theories in Physics (General Relativity and Quantum Mechanics) are bitterly conflicting. All unifying attempts since eight decades have failed; and forceful marriage attempts have resulted in non-fruitful research fields in physics like ‘String theory’ and ‘SuperSymmetry theory’. Some physicists secretly whisper that those theories are bastard children of an unholy marriage. Hundreds of billions of dollars of taxpayer’s money is wasted chasing for non-existent Dark Matter particles and SuperSymmetrical particles. For the last four decades every such hunt has returned empty handed. Those astronomical sums of money could feed the hungry and provide shelter to the homeless. Or at least it could be funding fruitful research in physics. These are not baseless claims, but opinions expressed in headline news (often by physicists themselves who are disgusted and disappointed over money spent on fruitless research, thus eroding public trust in Physicists. REFERENCES ARE PROVIDED).Only a new generation of physicist, who have revolution in their blood can tackle this serious degradation in physics. Only the young, talented physicists will have courage to overthrow the old regime and unify physics. Physics is on the verge of a revolution, and a complete paradigm shift in physics in inevitable. And a good place to start the revolution (just like the Bastille fortress/prison during the French revolution) will be to attack the concept of SpaceTime continuum ( #Link3 ).Mr. Subhajit congratulates all the Physics Olympiad winners (and their proud countrymen) once again, and ends with a crisp message: “Fortune favors the brave”.About Subhajit Waugh:Mr. Subhajit Waugh works as a scientific officer with the Indian government’s Department of Atomic Energy at the Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology. He graduated top of his class with a Master’s in Physics from the National Institute of Technology in Rourkela in 2003. His research interests include solving the remaining riddles of the cosmos and fusing cosmology and physics into a single ‘Theory of Everything’. He received the esteemed NCERT National Talent Scholarship in 1996. He appeals all his dear audience to watch and SHARE his created United Nations Anthem:FURTHER READING:Shape and size of our universe: challenging the Standard Model of CosmologyIs everything we know about the shape and size of our universe, and how it works, wrong?Quantum Mechanics and General Relativity are compatible, and have a common origin: the expanding (hyper) balloon universe************************************REFERENCES:WASTING MONEY IN PHYSICSPlease, don’t build another Large Hadron Collider. A next-generation LHC++ could cost $100 billion. Here's why such a machine could end up being a massive waste of money. (Tom Hartsfield, June 6, 2022, BIG THINK)No one in physics dares say so, but the race to invent new particles is pointless. In private, many physicists admit they do not believe the particles they are paid to search for exist. (Sabine Hossenfelder, Mon 26 Sep 2022, The Guardian).The $22 billion gamble: why some physicists aren’t excited about building a bigger particle collider. (Kelsey Piper, Jan 22, 2019; VOX)CRISIS IN PHYSICSPhysics is in crisis. We have lost our ideals and focus as a unified field. (Sidney Nagel, Physics Today 55, 9, 55 (2002)).Physics in Crisis (Bruno Mansoulié, World Scientific) The two foundational concepts in physics-Quantum Theory and General Relativity-are incompatible with each other, and observations of the universe show that our theories are incomplete-at best. While physicists have tried to paper over this impasse by inventing dark matter and dark energy, they remain unobserved mysteries.Crisis at the Foundations of Physics (Steve Giddings, Edge.org) We face a crisis within the deepest foundations of physics. The only way out seems to involve profound revision of fundamental physical principles.The Uncertain Future of Particle Physics. Ten years in, the Large Hadron Collider has failed to deliver the exciting discoveries that scientists promised. (Sabine Hossenfelder, Jan. 23, 2019; The New York Times).SUPERSYMMETRYWhy Supersymmetry May Be the Greatest Failed Prediction in Particle Physics History (Ethan Siegel, Feb 12, 2019, FORBES)From squarks to gluinos: It's not looking good for supersymmetry (Paul Sutter, January 07, 2021, Space.Com)STRING THEORYRequiem for a string: Charting the rise and fall of a theory of everything (Paul SutteR; Jan 27, 2023, arstechnica.com)String theory is dead (Peter Woit; 23rd February 2023).Eric Weinstein: The String Theory Wars. (iai.tv News, 16th February 2023) String Theory has been the dominant candidate for a ‘theory of everything’ for decades. But Eric Weinstein thinks its dominance is unjustified and has resulted in a culture that has stifled critique, alternative views, and ultimately has damaged theoretical physics at a catastrophic level.******************************************

Mr. Subhajit Waugh appeals the audience to watch and share the United Nations Anthem video (with lyrics). The World needs the UN now more than ever before.