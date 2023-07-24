Introducing the New AED Sentinel: An Innovative Remote Monitoring System that Ensures Uninterrupted AED Readiness
Use easy to install smart monitoring cameras instead of people to check life-saving AEDs
AED readiness is one of the most important obligations of AED management. AED Sentinel helps organizations manage AEDs and reduce risk.”VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Readiness Systems is excited to announce the release of the next generation AED Sentinel, a revolutionary camera-based remote monitoring solution created to transform the management of AEDs (automated external defibrillators) and ensure complete AED fleet readiness for life-threatening situations.
AED Sentinel comes with sleek new cellular-connected smart AED monitoring cameras that are simple to install and push-button easy to use. Top-notch software provides extensive features and functionality, including 24/7 monitoring, daily AED pictures, and prompt notifications when maintenance action is needed.
With AED Sentinel, the days of manual AED inspections and the ambiguity over their reliability are gone. The future of remote AED monitoring has arrived.
“AED readiness is one of the most important obligations of AED management. Because the last thing anyone wants is an AED failure during a sudden cardiac arrest emergency when it is needed most,” said Richard Lazar, President of Readiness Systems. “With this challenge in mind, we set out to create a simple and effective way for organizations to manage AEDs and reduce risk. AED Sentinel achieves these goals.”
Key features of AED Sentinel include:
Easy to Install Cameras and User-Friendly Software: AED Sentinel takes the hassle out of implementation with a fast and easy monitoring camera installation process and very intuitive software that is simple to set up, understand and navigate. All AEDs are easily managed from one central dashboard.
Daily Automatic AED Checks: AED Sentinel safeguards the readiness of AEDs by conducting and documenting automatic daily picture-based inspections that show AEDs are ready.
24/7 Monitoring: Users are alerted when an AED failure is detected, a cabinet door or portable monitoring case is opened, or maintenance is required.
Secure Cellular Communications: AED Sentinel's secure cellular-connected technology operates independent of an organization’s network infrastructure and doesn’t interfere with the operation of the AED. This allows organizations to sidestep the complexities associated with using Wi-Fi enabled AEDs, including IT department barriers and Wi-Fi connection challenges. Wi-Fi enabled AED connectivity can be unreliable and can drain AED batteries – obstacles avoided with AED Sentinel.
Mobile AED Monitoring in Custom Pelican Cases: AED Sentinel’s customized AED monitoring cases offer an added advantage for mobile operations. Enclosed in customized foam, portable AEDs remain protected while being continuously monitored.
Proven Reliability in Real-World Environments: AED Sentinel has been rigorously tested and has proven to be reliable in both mobile and cabinet environments and both indoors and outside. Its robust design and advanced technology ensure dependable performance, even in challenging conditions.
AED Sentinel will transform the way organizations manage and monitor their AEDs, especially for larger AED fleets. This industry leading AED remote monitoring system ensures uninterrupted AED readiness, improves public safety and provides organizational peace of mind.
For more information about AED Sentinel, and to inquire about pricing and availability, please visit https://readisys.com/aed-sentinel/ or contact info@readisys.com or (855) 291-9100.
About Readiness Systems
Readiness Systems is the nation’s leading AED program readiness and compliance expert. We offer the industry's most complete AED inspection system to keep AEDs ready, AED program policies that prepare organizations for sudden cardiac arrest emergencies and manage legal risks, and AED program regulatory compliance services that help organizations understand and follow AED law requirements. We also publish a wide range of AED program compliance tools including the AED Program Best Practices Guide, national AED program design guidelines and the AED Law Center.
