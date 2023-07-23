Crispy Cones: The Kettle Gourmet Unravels New Snack Line with 3 Mouthwatering Flavours

Singapore’s top snacks distributor releases its newest product line of bingeable snack treats that cater to any occasion.

As snacks have been going through several transformations over the years to cater to changing trends and cravings, The Kettle Gourmet, one of most reputable snack distributors in the Singapore consumer market, recently launched its new brand of corn snacks, Crispy Cones.

“Crispy Cones is set to revolutionize the snacking landscape,” says Zac Chua, Founder and CEO of The Kettle Gourmet. “Whether you’re seeking a snack to recharge during a break, a delightful treat for a social gathering, or a pleasant surprise for your loved ones, Crispy Cones is the answer.”

The highly anticipated Crispy Cones stands out from other corn snacks as it is baked and not fried, making it a healthier choice. At the same time, Crispy Cones comes in affordable prices, allowing it to reach a broader consumer market.

A childhood inspiration brought to life

Zac Chua further explains that the inspiration behind Crispy Cones is that of the cone-shaped Singapore local snacks that he used to buy in shops after school back when he was a kid.

“The best way to enjoy it was to put the cones on my fingers before devouring them off one by one. The cones look like little hats so I would doodle different facial expressions on my fingertips too,” he continues. “All these precious memories inspired me to create a snack that would encapsulate the essence of this nostalgia combined with The Kettle Gourmet’s specialty in crafting snacks that centers around the beloved ingredient, corn.”

Leveraging on this childhood favourite, Crispy Cones comes in three variants that are familiar with the snacks in Singapore, represented by “monsters” with their own vibrant personalities:

Oh So Corny (original corn), a purple-hued monster that is always seen hugging a piece of Crispy Cone tightly, showing its deep affection for the snack. As the original flavour, it is a reminder of the joy that simple things in life can bring.

The next monster is Marvellous Mayo (mayonnaise), the blue-hued monster that is not your average snacker. Marvellous Mayo is all about staying fit and active, and what better way to do it than with his beloved Crispy Cones snack?

Lastly, there’s the playful monster Cheeky Chicky (chicken), the pink-hued monster that embodies the spirit of playfulness and creativity. It uses Crispy Cones as a hat, showcasing its imaginative nature.

Beyond the snack binge

Crispy Cones is made to delight a wide range of individuals, making it a snack suitable for everyone and occasion. It serves to satisfy the cravings not just of snack enthusiasts of all ages, but also of health-conscious individuals looking for a healthier snack option.

“Crispy Cones is great as gifts to enjoy with your friends and family,” says Zac Chua. “It will be available for sale online, on The Kettle Gourmet website as well as most e-commerce sites such as Shopee, Lazada, Qoo10, Fairprice Online, Tiktok Shop, and snack deliveries in Singapore such as GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo beginning August 2023.”

Crispy Cones is also available for corporate, office pantries, private parties, wholesale and retail orders.

About The Kettle Gourmet

A leading innovator in the Snack Food (FMCG) industry in Singapore since 2017, The Kettle Gourmet continues to strive to bring people of all ages together in every joyous celebration through their delicious yet affordable snack lines, made only using the finest ingredients that undergo stringent quality standards to satisfy the cravings of snack lovers across the globe.

At present, The Kettle Gourmet is behind the popular snack brands such as The Good Kernel, YUMI, and most recently, Crispy Cones.