EINPresswire.com/ -- “IKAR Holdings launches IKONIC Education Holding, Paving the Way for a New Era of Globalized Education”
IKAR Holdings, a renowned multi-tiered group of companies covering diverse sectors, proudly unveils its latest initiative, IKONIC Education Holding!
Building upon a legacy of success and innovation, the new Holding will revolutionize the world of education through its groundbreaking online platform, "The World's First Real-Life University" - IKONIC University.
IKONIC University is set to reshape the landscape of higher education by combining the wisdom of distinguished professors with the real-world experiences of elite business owners, celebrated world leaders, and prominent media figures. This unique blend of expertise creates an unparalleled teaching staff, ensuring that students gain valuable knowledge and insights that transcend traditional academic boundaries.
In a visionary move, the internal leadership of IKONIC University reflects a diverse and innovative approach to education. Respected global academic leaders, accomplished business professionals, tech pioneers, and former prime ministers and government officials come together to lead the university into a new chapter of learning.
Professor Hassan Diab, former Prime Minister of Lebanon, has been appointed as Chairman of the new Holding and will also serve as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of IKONIC University. Additionally, Dr. Joseph Muscat, former Prime Minister of Malta, joins as the Deputy Chairman.
As part of its commitment to bridging the gap between academia and real-world success, IKONIC Education Holding introduces IKONIC Angel Ventures - an initiative providing top-ranking graduates with a unique opportunity to pitch their business ventures to a global network of investors. This platform not only offers capital investment possibilities but also facilitates high-level mentorship and potential strategic partnerships, empowering graduates to turn their entrepreneurial ambitions into reality.
"We firmly believe that by harnessing the power of global networking, we can empower emerging leaders and talented individuals from all corners of the world," stated Prof. Ornela Cuci, Vice President of IKAR Holdings. "The IKONIC Angel Ventures program seamlessly integrates academia with real-world success, equipping graduates with the tools they need to thrive in the ever-evolving business landscape."
The launch of IKONIC Angel Ventures has already garnered significant excitement among aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators worldwide. The chance to showcase their ideas to a prestigious group of global investors has ignited interest from talented individuals who view this initiative as a potential springboard to success.
IKONIC University's commitment to its students extends far beyond graduation. Through its community platform, graduates gain access to a vast global network, unlocking numerous opportunities for collaboration and growth.
Furthermore, IKONIC University is proud to collaborate with IKAR Human, a global Human Resource company, owned by the new Holding, which offers professional training and connects graduates to job opportunities worldwide. This partnership showcases IKONIC's dedication to redefine the success of its students, irrespective of region, race, or religion.
"Receiving a diploma is only the beginning," emphasized Lauren Ungeldi, Chief Impact Officer at IKAR Holdings. "We are dedicated to ensuring that all our students can translate academic knowledge into real-world success by providing capital investment, job opportunities, and global connectivity to students worldwide."
With its unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive education and real-world application, IKONIC University is positioning itself as a pioneer in the field of higher education. Rooted in the belief of bridging the gap between academic knowledge and real-world success, IKONIC Education Holding stands at the forefront of educational innovation, fostering a culture of entrepreneurialism, innovation, and global connectivity.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Aaruni Kumar
For media inquiries, please contact:
Aaruni Kumar
IKAR HOLDINGS
press@ikarholdings.com