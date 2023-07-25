Debuting author C. C. Waters introduces a new sci-fi universe series with ‘Cyprien’
An epic story written in a semi-documentary style highlights the value of pushing limits and family
Most of the space epics have lost their appeal or have become worn out and it's time for a new sci-fi universe, the author states. Cyprien does this”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans of ancient androids, alien shipwrecks, time travel and voyages across the galaxy will delight as C. C. Waters announces the release of his debut novel titled “Cyprien” . An imaginative blend of science fiction and social commentary, this book series follows an alien-like person who calls Earth home as he searches for his family through time and space.
The future of the universe, and all the races that inhabit it, depend on him. There are those that watch over him but they can only guide events and can do nothing to choose the course he must take.
To do so, he must start at the beginning as a child on Earth and then to follow the twists and turns of fate as he searches for those he calls family who were snatched by the evil that also watches. He faces many difficulties including his naturally blue hair and the unnatural phenomenon that erupts around him whenever he is emotionally over-stressed. Terrible danger beckons and events collide forcing Cyprien, unwillingly, into space, but can he save his family?
“Most of the space epics have lost their appeal or have become worn out and it's time for a new sci-fi universe,” the author states. “Cyprien does this. It covers more than one genre and field, making it more appealing to larger audiences.”
“Cyprien”
By C. C. Waters
Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 246 pages | ISBN 9798369492116
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 246 pages | ISBN 9798369492109
E-Book | 246 pages | ISBN 9798369492093
Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and www.ccwaters.net
About the Author
C. C. Waters is like most millennials who go to work but this is where the magic of “Cyprien” is created. At home, in the outer suburbs of Sydney, Australia, the universe of Cyprien is dictated into a series of books using an app to transfer his thoughts into words. Yet, unlike most millennials, Waters is dyslexic and has never read a full book, which made going to school difficult. He left school frustrated knowing that his ambition to be a writer was unlikely. However, this book and all other future works from this up-and-coming author will show readers that a person can overcome any disability and that most things are possible with determination and support.
