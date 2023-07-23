bitsIO Recognized in 2023 Splunk Partner Awards

bitsIO Named 2023 Social Impact Partner of the Year Award Winner for Outstanding Partnership

SPRINGFIELD, IL, USA, July 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- bitsIO, a Cybersecurity & Observability Solutions Company, announced today it has received the 2023 Social Impact Partner of the Year Award for exceptional performance and commitment to their Splunk partnership. 2023 Social Impact Partner of the Year Award recognizes a global Splunk Partner that is helping nonprofits leverage Splunk to create positive social impact – by unlocking innovation, enhancing security, or improving resilience by customizing Splunk solutions to support nonprofits’ specific needs. For more information on Splunk’s partnerships, visit the Splunk website.

“We are thrilled to receive the Splunk Partner of the Year award for the third time. This year we are being recognized for our exceptional services and commitment to social impact. At bitsIO, we passionately believe in leveraging Splunk technology to help non-profits and make a positive difference in society. This award inspires us to continue leading the way and encouraging other partners to join us in creating meaningful change for non-profit organizations,” said Suman Gajavelly, Co-Founder & CTO, bitsIO, Inc.

“Receiving the Splunk’s Social Impact Partner of the Year Award is a great honor for us. We are sincerely grateful for the chance to contribute in a small capacity to the substantial impact non-profit organizations are making on a global scale,” said Kalpana Krishnamurthi, Co-Founder & CEO, bitsIO, Inc.

“Congratulations to bitsIO for being named the 2023 Social Impact Partner of the Year,” said Gretchen O’Hara, Vice President, Worldwide Partners and Alliances, Splunk. “The 2023 Splunk Partner Awards recognize partners like bitsIO for outstanding performance and innovation and celebrate the joint success that helps customers build resilience and solve day-to-day challenges. Together, we are focused on delivering continuous value to our joint customers.”

The Splunk Partner Awards recognize dedicated global and regional partners who demonstrate a steadfast commitment to collaboration and innovation in their Splunk partnership to help customers achieve positive business outcomes and accelerate their mission to better the world. All award recipients were selected by a group of the Splunk executives, theater leaders and the global partner organization.

About bitsIO, Inc.

With a track record spanning over 20 years, bitsIO has been delivering dependable and cost-effective Cyber Security and Observability solutions using Splunk to enhance client productivity and safeguard data. Since 2018, as an esteemed Splunk Elite Partner, bitsIO has been at the forefront of providing specialized Splunk Implementation Services, focusing on Splunk Enterprise, Splunk Cloud, Splunk Enterprise Security, ITSI, SOAR, Observability, and Custom App Development. The company's reputation as a trusted name in the United States, Costa Rica, and India is built on its effective and economical offerings in Splunk Professional Services and Splunk Managed Services.

