New Haven Barracks / Disorderly Conduct x2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B5002708

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony

STATION: New Haven                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 07/15/23, 0845 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Leicester, VT


ACCUSED: David Gale

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

VIOLATION(S): Disorderly Conduct


ACCUSED: Seath Decelle

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

VIOLATION(S): Disorderly Conduct



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/15/23 at approximately 0845hours, Troopers were notified of a road rage incident in which a minor motor vehicle collision occurred on US Route 7 in the Town of Leicester, VT.  


Investigation into this incident revealed David Gale (56) and Seth Decelle (41) recklessly engaged in violent and tumultuous behavior while operating their motor vehicles on a public highway. 

 

Both Gale and Decelle were issued citations to appear before the Addison County Superior Court, Criminla Division at a later date. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/28/23, 1230 hours           

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

