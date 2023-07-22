New Haven Barracks / Disorderly Conduct x2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5002708
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 07/15/23, 0845 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Leicester, VT
ACCUSED: David Gale
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT
VIOLATION(S): Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Seath Decelle
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VTVIOLATION(S): Disorderly Conduct
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/15/23 at approximately 0845hours, Troopers were notified of a road rage incident in which a minor motor vehicle collision occurred on US Route 7 in the Town of Leicester, VT.
Investigation into this incident revealed David Gale (56) and Seth Decelle (41) recklessly engaged in violent and tumultuous behavior while operating their motor vehicles on a public highway.
Both Gale and Decelle were issued citations to appear before the Addison County Superior Court, Criminla Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/28/23, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.