New Haven Barracks / Disorderly Conduct x2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5002708

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/15/23, 0845 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Leicester, VT

ACCUSED: David Gale



AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

VIOLATION(S): Disorderly Conduct

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/15/23 at approximately 0845hours, Troopers were notified of a road rage incident in which a minor motor vehicle collision occurred on US Route 7 in the Town of Leicester, VT.



