The Fullman Firm Wins Court of Appeal Decision Protecting Consumers from Unethical Debt Collectors
Fullman Firm works toward making a positive impact in the lives of people who are facing financial challenges.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fullman Firm, a leading provider of debt settlement and consumer protection services, proudly announces a significant victory for consumer rights with the recent published opinion Minser v. Collect Access (Second District Division 1, Case Number: B318325, B321996). The published Court of Appeal opinion sets affirmed California Consumers’ right to proper notice of a debt collection lawsuit.
The court ruled that a debt collector who fails to give a consumer proper notice of a lawsuit does so at their own peril. Attempting to use an invalid judgment for bank levies or wage garnishment against the consumer is a violation of the Rosenthal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. In the Minser case, the debt collector, Collect Access, will have to pay Mr. Minser’s attorney fees.
Attorneys Adam Fullman and Christopher Peters, partners in the Fullman Firm, PC, showcased exceptional legal expertise and dedication throughout the case.
"We commend The Second District’s landmark decision in the case of Minser v. Collect Access," said Adam Fullman. "This ruling reinforces our unwavering commitment to protecting consumer rights and holding debt collectors accountable for their actions. It sends a powerful message to the debt collection industry, urging them to operate ethically and with respect for consumer rights."
About The Fullman Firm, PC:
The Fullman Firm is a leading provider of debt settlement and consumer protection services. Our dedicated team of professionals works tirelessly to assist clients in resolving their debt issues while ensuring their rights are protected. With a commitment to ethical practices and a passion for consumer advocacy, Fullman Firm strives to make a positive impact in the lives of individuals facing financial challenges.
Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice or an endorsement of any specific legal position or interpretation.
