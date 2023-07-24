SkyMirr Inc. and Primax Partner to Design and Manufacture New Wireless Products
MELBOURN, FLORIDA, US, July 24,2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyMirr, Inc. (https://www.skymirr.com), an RF technology startup based in Florida, is proud to announce its partnership with PRIMAX, the world leading component/device manufacturer and recognized for its exceptional industrial design and manufacturing. Together, both companies will create new wireless products to offer to customers globally.
SkyMirr’s CEO, Eric (Youngmin) Jo notes: “We are excited to partner with PRIMAX to both develop our products and work together to bring them to SkyMirr’s and PRIMAX’s customer channels. “
Jason Hsu, VP&CMB BU Head: “Working with SkyMirr is ideal. We will help develop valuable new wireless products that will please both companies’ customers. SkyMirr’s advanced RF technology solutions improve product performance significantly. Together, we expect these new products will gradually contribute to Primax’s revenue growth. We are an ideal team to make significant, impactful improvements for customers globally.”
About
SkyMirr, Inc. is incorporated under the laws of Florida, US and develops innovation RF technology products and solutions to advance higher- performing wireless communication. SkyMirr’s R&D and new multi-layer coupling controlled antenna technology contribute to valuable wireless communications for terrestrial, satellite and health medical devices and a wide array of other promising uses.
For more information, contact:
Eric (Youngmin) Jo, CEO
SkyMirr, Inc. 1127 S. Patrick Dr., Suite 19, Satellite Beach, FL 32937, USA
Eric.jo@skymirr.com
SkyMirr +1 321-393-1039
