Bacaro opens on 255 Linden st in Old Twon Fort Collins, Co
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bacaro opens on 255 Linden st, Old Downtown Fort Collins, CO, and will have a soft lunch on August the 2nd at 7:30PM with a special “Champagne Collet Pairing on Linden St” event
Bacaro, terms that comes from the wine sellers in late nineteenth century in Venice from the dialectal term “far bacara”, that means celebrating in the name of Bacchus, introduces a new concept of Haute cuisine in Fort Collins.
While inspired by the food served at venetian “osterie” (little tavern where you can drink a nice glass of wine and taste special local nibbles), and of the broader Northern Italy region, Bacaro aims at elevating guests’ experience into a culinary journey, throughout a gastronomy culture understanding. With a variety of “Cicheti” (nibbles) and “Spuncioni” (bites), freshly homemade in house and “specials of the day” dishes, based on the market daily offers, the menu is based on meticulous research of local flavors and scents and paired with Mediterranean savors.
Panayotis Tzinis, the chef and GM of Bacaro states “At Bacaro, you will experience an explosion of flavors at your first bite. The tasting buds will be embraced by the details of the flavors that each dish is made of, and you will be able to distinctively savor each of them harmoniously”
Bacaro is opening 5:30 to 10:30pm Monday to Saturday. Sunday is dedicated to the Wine & Kitchen Lab events and is only upon RSVP. At the Wine & Kitchen Lab, Bacaro’s culinary team will showcase special pairing, experimental fusion cuisine, new wines in town, special menus and cooking classes. Tickets for the Sunday’s Wine & Kitchen Lab will be announced and sold online.
ABOUT THE EVENT:
Champagne Collet Pairing on Linden St, is a special partnership with the Collet label aiming at introducing fine pairings with champagne wine. At the event guests will have the opportunity to talk to a rep of the Collet champagne, know the history behind this special brand and pre-order a special collectable bottle of champagne at 20% discount. For more information about the event, the menu and the ticket price please visit the official link: Champagne Collet Pairing on Linden St
ABOUT COLLET:
The history of Champagne Collet is inextricably bound to the history of the Cgampagne region. A founding member of COGEVI, Champagne Collet’s history harkens back to the Revolt Champenoise that began in 1911. The boutique house of Champagne Collet creates regionally diastinctive champagnes that are centered in gastronomy: Collet has longstanding [partnership with the Academie Culinaire de France, and Gault & Millau (the famous French guide of gastronomy).
For more information about Champagne Collet, please visit: OBC WINES
Shawna Lee
Bacaro, terms that comes from the wine sellers in late nineteenth century in Venice from the dialectal term “far bacara”, that means celebrating in the name of Bacchus, introduces a new concept of Haute cuisine in Fort Collins.
While inspired by the food served at venetian “osterie” (little tavern where you can drink a nice glass of wine and taste special local nibbles), and of the broader Northern Italy region, Bacaro aims at elevating guests’ experience into a culinary journey, throughout a gastronomy culture understanding. With a variety of “Cicheti” (nibbles) and “Spuncioni” (bites), freshly homemade in house and “specials of the day” dishes, based on the market daily offers, the menu is based on meticulous research of local flavors and scents and paired with Mediterranean savors.
Panayotis Tzinis, the chef and GM of Bacaro states “At Bacaro, you will experience an explosion of flavors at your first bite. The tasting buds will be embraced by the details of the flavors that each dish is made of, and you will be able to distinctively savor each of them harmoniously”
Bacaro is opening 5:30 to 10:30pm Monday to Saturday. Sunday is dedicated to the Wine & Kitchen Lab events and is only upon RSVP. At the Wine & Kitchen Lab, Bacaro’s culinary team will showcase special pairing, experimental fusion cuisine, new wines in town, special menus and cooking classes. Tickets for the Sunday’s Wine & Kitchen Lab will be announced and sold online.
ABOUT THE EVENT:
Champagne Collet Pairing on Linden St, is a special partnership with the Collet label aiming at introducing fine pairings with champagne wine. At the event guests will have the opportunity to talk to a rep of the Collet champagne, know the history behind this special brand and pre-order a special collectable bottle of champagne at 20% discount. For more information about the event, the menu and the ticket price please visit the official link: Champagne Collet Pairing on Linden St
ABOUT COLLET:
The history of Champagne Collet is inextricably bound to the history of the Cgampagne region. A founding member of COGEVI, Champagne Collet’s history harkens back to the Revolt Champenoise that began in 1911. The boutique house of Champagne Collet creates regionally diastinctive champagnes that are centered in gastronomy: Collet has longstanding [partnership with the Academie Culinaire de France, and Gault & Millau (the famous French guide of gastronomy).
For more information about Champagne Collet, please visit: OBC WINES
Shawna Lee
Bacaro
+1 970-484-3717
events@bacarofortcollins.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook