CARS FOR KIDS CEO, COLIN WEATHERWAX, AWARDED AR DEALERS 40 UNDER 40 AWARD
CHARITY CAR AUCTION DEALERSHIP LEADER ON THE MOVE RECEIVES AUTO REMARKETING DEALER UNDER 40 AWARD
"Through the selling of donated vehicles, we have impacted over 175,000 kids by giving them a chance to build a better future." ”DALLAS, TX, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Colin Weatherwax was promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Cars for Kids following a career journey that started as a kid in 2011 when employed to wash the cars going up for auction at the car-donation nonprofit. He quickly rose through different ranks, eventually becoming Consignment Manager, Assistant Director, Director, Vice President of Operations, Chief Operations Officer, and CEO.
— CEO - Colin Weatherwax.
ABOUT AMERICA CAN! CARS FOR KIDS
Many individuals are deeply saddened by thinking about poverty in the developing world, but they feel that there is nothing they can do to improve the situation. Poverty is widespread, but we are unable to tackle it because of plenty of macroeconomic and social issues influencing people. This is why, throughout its history, Cars for Kids has prioritized funding for Texas schools that help kids finish high school. The organization is proud to be the country's best donation program and public auto auction.
COLIN WEATHERWAX ON BEING NOMINATED AND AWARDED AR DEALERS 40 UNDER 40 AWARD!
As CEO, Colin has led an initiative to broaden the organization's support on a national level. He has been given the opportunity to sell cars in order to give back to children in need. He prides himself on continuously searching for ways to improve the business and implementing technology that will take the organization to the next level. His vision and constant dedication to bringing Cars for Kids forward have been key in transforming the lives of thousands of children across America.
The key to success is having someone willing to take on new daily challenges. The lives of tens of thousands of children in the United States have been impacted positively thanks to his wisdom and unwavering commitment to the mission of Cars for Kids. He has been nominated and awarded AR Dealers 40 Under 40 Award because of his innovative ideas and firm dedication.
As CEO, he continued to nurture each individual's skill while providing the framework and support system for them to thrive in their roles. This is what has brought him the success he has experienced. He has set an example for everyone at Cars for Kids, other charities, and automotive businesses in the community that is ethical and outstanding.
