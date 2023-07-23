GRIPPING NOVEL "BESEECHED" GAINS MOMENTUM AS ALABAMA ARMY VETERAN TECIA MCLAUGHLIN DEBUTS HER FIRST BOOK

Army Veteran Tecia McLaughlin Debuts Suspense Thriller "Beseeched"

ALABAMA ARMY VETERAN TECIA MCLAUGHLIN CREATES BUZZ AS HER DEBUT CRIME THRILLER "BESEECHED CLIMBS THE CHARTS!

This book is the best book I have read all summer! It's hard to believe that this is the author's first book. Cannot wait for her next one. I couldn't put it down.” — Evelyn Stutts

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tecia Mclaughlin released her first book "Beseeched" on February 23, 2023, and it quickly began to draw attention from readers and critics across the nation.

"This was a gripping novel that successfully delivered on its premise. I would recommend this book to fans of psychological thrillers; readers will find themselves thoroughly entertained by this book. I would also recommend this book to people looking for a beach read. This book is a page-turner that will have you yelling out loud at the protagonist as the truth is uncovered," said Onlinebookclub Editorial Reviewer Emily Meadows.

"I love twists and turns in a plot that keep you on the edge. It's the moments in a book that make you want to scream, laugh, and celebrate that make it good. I don't write steamy romance and my books have a happy ending. That's what I like so that's what I deliver to my readers," said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin has two more books in the queue and looks forward to sharing the sequel to "Beseeched".

Mclaughlin's suspense crime thriller can be ordered on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and all across the globe at various media outlets.

Contact Tecia McLaughlin at Author@teciamclaughlin.com for bookings.

www.teciamclaughlin.com

Blog: www.mylifewhatwasithinking.com