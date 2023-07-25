Details about Pulse of the People Mobile Application.

Contact Us Now

Uses of the app.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergencies come without an alarm. So in this ever-changing world, one has to be cautious to combat such a critical situation. The Pulse of the People (POTP) app offered by Koowi Technology is a powerful tool designed to empower communities and enhance safety.

Imagine someone on the road witnessing an accident. As a moral duty, he would go and help the victim. And the best way that he would help him is by calling the Emergency Service. With the help of this app, he can do that by pressing a button.

God forbid if that same person faces any unpleasant situation and can not call and inform his family; no tension for that! Press the Live Help option in this app; His family members using this app will get a notification, and so as the monitoring unit. He will be in safe hands in less than four seconds. The monitoring unit can monitor throughout when he wants and needs them to do so. In fact he can chose his family member and he or she can monitor him as well, and they can track that full journey with a clear Google 360-degree view.

Well, that is not all; imagine he is walking through a danger-prone area marked in this app. Instantly he will receive a notification, and this will make him cautious. Also, this app notifies about the traffic conditions prevailing in the city. Hence all are in alert.

The main idea for building this app is to create awareness against the odds occurring in the society. And to formulate ways to fight them.

This app is free to download. It is available on both Google and Apple Playstore. For a detailed understanding of this app, check out-

https://pulseofthepeople.community/

And to download the app, click on any of the links below-

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.potp.koowi (Android)

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/pulse-of-the-people/id1593858698 (IOS).