Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam & Personal Comfort Number Beds – Experience Both at New Relax in Comfort Gallery
HFA Double Nominee Retailer of the Year & Trail Blazer of the Year - Offers Guidance for Deciding Best Option –
Personal Comfort is the highest rated number bed in America based on TrustPilot and also provides better warranty coverage than Sleep Number or Tempur-Pedic.”WINTER PARK, FL, USA, August 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to decades of national advertising, most consumers have heard of Tempur-Pedic and Sleep Number, but these famous brands have left consumers wondering which category of mattress would best suit their unique needs. While many may know that Tempur-Pedic is J.D. Power awarded #1 in customer satisfaction with mattress purchased in-store for the last four years, many consumers are surprised to learn that a much lesser known brand number bed, Personal Comfort, is the highest rated number bed sold in America as rated by TrustPilot. While both Tempur-Pedic and Personal Comfort offer excellent products and long-lasting value, each has its own unique characteristics. Let's review their differences so you can better decide which type of system is better for your needs.
— Don DePaulis, President Relax in Comfort
Temperature Regulation During Sleep:
Tempur-Pedic:
Some people find that memory foam mattresses retain heat, potentially causing discomfort or sleep fragmentation during sleep. However, Tempur-Pedic has introduced the Breeze Collection which sleeps up to 10 degrees cooler, over an 8-hour sleeping period. This advanced system of cooling technologies in the Breeze Collection models were designed to address this concern.
Personal Comfort:
Number beds do not inherently retain heat as they utilize air chambers. However, the level of temperature regulation may depend on the type of internal comfort layer material used. Don DePaulis, President of Relax in Comfort explained: "Copper Infused Energex foam used in the Rejuvenation Series by Personal Comfort provides additional air flow over traditional memory foam and becomes more resilient when exposed to body heat."
Adjustability and Customization:
Tempur-Pedic:
Tempur-Pedic beds are not adjustable in terms of firmness levels. They typically come with a specific level of firmness based on the model you choose consisting of soft, medium, firm, or medium hybrid. In a split-king size, each partner may select their own desired firmness level. All other one-piece size mattress requires both partners to agree on firmness level- and that level cannot be changed over time.
Personal Comfort:
Number beds are fully adjustable in firmness, allowing partners to change the firmness on each side of the bed using a remote control or smart device. This feature is particularly beneficial for couples with different sleep preferences or those with chronic pain issues whereas your ideal comfort level may change due to the condition. If you have encountered issues with your mattress being too firm or too soft within a couple of years after purchase, you should strongly consider a number bed.
Durability and Longevity:
Tempur-Pedic:
Tempur-Pedic boasts ten full years warranty coverage - with the same warranty coverage on the last day as the first day. All foam will soften up over time, however any depression greater than 3/4" is considered a warranty defect issue. All Tempur-Pedic mattress layers are glued together (not modular like number beds) and comfort layers may not be customized or replaced individually
Personal Comfort:
Personal Comfort number beds are are known for high-quality mattresses with long lifespans. DePaulis added "Personal Comfort is the highest rated number bed in America based on TrustPilot and also provides better warranty coverage than Sleep Number or Tempur-Pedic." Personal Comfort Rejuvenation models are backed with an industry leading 25 year ltd. warranty - with the first 5 years of full coverage. Personal Comfort utilizes a fully modular design which allows for components to be replaced individually over time thus avoiding replacing the entire mattress due to just one specific issue. DePaulis noted "Sleep Number, has a 15 year ltd. warranty with one year of full coverage on the mattress, with our Personal Comfort models you have five years of full coverage- plus an additional 20 years pro-rata coverage"
Price and Affordability:
Tempur-Pedic:
Tempur-Pedic mattresses are typically more expensive compared to number beds, with prices varying based on the model and size you choose. However, Tempur-Pedic offers the Cloud Collection for budget minded consumers and the Breeze Collection for those seeking the very newest cool sleep technology.
Personal Comfort:
Personal Comfort beds offer their Classic Series, with original air chamber technology, with much lower price points, making them considerably more affordable for those with tight budget constraints. DePaulis quipped "My 40 years of industry experience has shown that having an adjustable firmness number bed option should yield greater satisfaction than a fixed firmness mattress."
Summary & Recommendations:
Ultimately, the "better" choice between a Tempur-Pedic bed and a Personal Comfort adjustable firmness control number bed will depend on your personal preferences, comfort needs, and budget. It is strongly recommended to seek out local experts in the sleep industry, those with stellar online reviews and a minimum of ten years in business. Also, research the local business entity name with the Better Business Bureau to be sure they have BBB Accreditation and have no less than an "A" rating. Then, based on your results, visit local mattress showrooms and consider factors such as comfort, support, adjustability, and temperature regulation before making a final decision.
For those in Florida or Utah you may begin your journey with Relax in Comfort - America's premier back care & sleep specialty store. A family tradition since 1967. In just ONE visit to ONE location, you can explore both sleep categories and make an educated decision. After all, the one third of your life you spend sleeping dramatically impacts the two thirds of our lives we are awake.
About Don DePaulis:
Don DePaulis is an accomplished entrepreneur and business executive, best known as the founder and CEO of Relax in Comfort, a leading company specializing in personalized comfort solutions. With his visionary leadership and passion for enhancing people's well-being, DePaulis has established himself as a prominent figure in the industry. Recognized for his achievements, DePaulis has received numerous accolades throughout his career to include being a Double Nominee for the 2022 HFA Retailer of the Year & Trail Blazer of the Year awards. Founded in 1920, the Home Furnishings Association (HFA) represents over 1,400 members and 7,000 storefronts nationwide.
Jackie Ricardo
Relax In Comfort
+1 407-628-5657
email us here