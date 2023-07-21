Rock-scaling crews have made good progress on the Cameron Lake Bluffs as work continues toward the planned full reopening of that section of Highway 4.

With three days of rock removal work complete, crews will begin removing one of the four cranes that are in place on the highway by the end of Friday, July 21, 2023. Rock-scaling works will continue today/Friday on the east bluff where the second and third cranes are supporting the mesh barrier.

Given its complex nature, rock scaling must be completed during good weather and during daytime hours. The highway continues to be closed for two periods daily, from 9-11:30 a.m., and again from 1:30-5 p.m. There will be no closures overnight or on weekends, including on the B.C. Day long weekend.

This work is required before the highway can be safely reopened to two-way traffic.

The mid-day openings have been effectively clearing traffic completely in both directions. The ministry is working on installing a permanent weather station near the site to provide real-time information on wind and weather conditions. This will replace the temporary weather-alert system currently in place.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: http://www.drivebc.ca/

Images from Highway 4 and the detour route can be found here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/tranbc/albums/72177720308899528/with/52962540906/