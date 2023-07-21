Development of a reflection paper on the availability and characteristics of diagnostic tests to improve the responsible use of antibiotics in animals

This concept paper proposes the development of a reflection paper on diagnostic tests to support the responsible use of antibiotics in animals and is aimed to address activities on this topic that are included in the CVMP’s Strategy on Antimicrobials, the European Medicines Agencies Network Strategy to 2025 and the EMA’s Regulatory Science Strategy.

Keywords: antimicrobial susceptibility testing, antimicrobial resistance, point of care test, genotyping, phenotyping, veterinary pathogens, biomarkers