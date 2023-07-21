YNST Magazine Spotlights Appalachian Creatives in #YesWV

Meet Adam Payne, the Editor in Chief of "YNST Magazine." This captivating media outlet aims to bridge the gap between creatives in Appalachia and the rest of the world. In this conversation, Payne sheds light on his motivation behind starting the magazine, the incredible talent he discovered in West Virginia, and the thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.

Adam Payne’s journey with YNST Magazine began during his time at West Virginia University. While there, he witnessed an abundance of exceptionally talented individuals: musicians, theater makers, designers, photographers and dancers. The depth of skill he encountered left him astounded. Payne’s firsthand experience made him question why such incredible talent was not receiving the recognition it deserved.

YNST Magazine serves as a platform to amplify the voices of artists, entrepreneurs, and visionaries hailing from Appalachia. By sharing their stories, projects, and achievements, the magazine aims to foster connections between the region and the global creative community. Through both print and digital formats, YNST Magazine provides a space for creatives to gain exposure, network, and collaborate.

Payne highlights the flourishing entrepreneurial ecosystem in West Virginia. Emphasizing the importance of supporting small businesses and startups, which often face unique challenges in Appalachia. Learn how resources such as Vantage Ventures, the West Virginia Small Business Development Center, and WV Business Link provide guidance, funding opportunities, and support to aspiring entrepreneurs in the region.

By bringing attention to the exceptional creativity and entrepreneurship found in the region, the magazine plays a pivotal role in connecting Appalachia with the global creative community. Through print and digital content, YNST Magazine uplifts artists, entrepreneurs, and visionaries, providing them with a platform to be heard and celebrated.

As the magazine continues to thrive, it is paving the way for the next generation of innovators and change-makers in Appalachia.

