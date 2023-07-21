Submit Release
News Search

There were 179 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,536 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 7.21.23

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 72 by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner (D-Encinitas) – Coastal resources: research: landslides and erosion: early warning system.
  • AB 87 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Pupils: Section 504 plans: meetings and team meetings.
  • AB 307 by Assemblymember Phillip Chen (R-Yorba Linda) – Structural fumigation enforcement program.
  • AB 358 by Assemblymember Dawn Addis (D-Morro Bay) – Community college districts: student housing.
  • AB 454 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – California Rice Commission: board membership: referendum.
  • AB 466 by Assemblymember Mike Gipson (D-Carson) – Vehicles: violations.
  • AB 479 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Alternative domestic violence program.
  • AB 499 by Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D-Sylmar) – Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority: job order contracting: pilot program.
  • AB 507 by Assemblymember Isaac Bryan (D-Los Angeles) – Presidential electors.
  • AB 559 by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner (D-Encinitas) – Personal income tax: California Senior Citizen Advocacy Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.
  • AB 562 by Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles) – Local government finance: the County of Los Angeles.
  • AB 705 by Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal (D-Long Beach) – Autoettes.
  • AB 925 by Assemblymember Tri Ta (R-Westminster) – Vehicle removal: expired registration.
  • AB 946 by Assemblymember Stephanie Nguyen (D-Elk Grove) – Emergency services: endangered missing advisory.
  • AB 956 by Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-San Diego) – California State Auditor: background checks.
  • AB 968 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Single-family residential property: disclosures.
  • AB 1080 by Assemblymember Tri Ta (R-Westminster) – Criminal justice realignment.
  • AB 1166 by Assemblymember Dr. Jasmeet Bains (D-Bakersfield) – Liability for opioid antagonist administration.
  • AB 1226 by Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) – Corrections: Placement of incarcerated persons.
  • AB 1280 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Fire hazard severity zones: disclosures.
  • AB 1312 by the Committee on Banking and Finance – Financial transactions.
  • AB 1325 by Assemblymember Marie Waldron (R-Valley Center) – Microenterprise home kitchen operations.
  • AB 1342 by Assemblymember Megan Dahle (R-Bieber) – California College Promise: fee waiver eligibility.
  • AB 1541 by Assemblymember Mike Fong (D-Alhambra) – Community colleges: governing board membership: student members.
  • AB 1740 by Assemblymember Kate Sanchez (R-Rancho Santa Margarita) – Human trafficking: notice: pediatric care facilities.
  • SB 86 by Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) – Crime victims: resource center.
  • SB 250 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Controlled substances: punishment.
  • SB 304 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Monterey-Salinas Transit District: public contracting.
  • SB 360 by Senator Catherine Blakespear (D-Encinitas) – California Coastal Commission: member voting.
  • SB 376 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Human trafficking: victim rights.
  • SB 462 by Senator Aisha Wahab (D-Hayward) – General assistance.
  • SB 566 by Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) – Geodetic datums and spatial reference network.
  • SB 698 by Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) – California Council on Science and Technology Policy Fellows: status of services.
  • SB 787 by Senator Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) – Number of licensed premises: County of Nevada.
  • SB 788 by Senator Angelique Ashby (D-Sacramento) – Beer manufacturers: cider and perry.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bill:

  • AB 1696 by Assemblymember Kate Sanchez (R-Rancho Santa Margarita) – Sober Living Accountability Act. A veto message can be found here.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 7.21.23

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more