07/21/23-TMT ORAL ARGUMENTS RESCHEDULED FOR A LATER DATE

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 21, 2023

TMT ORAL ARGUMENTS RESCHEDULED FOR A LATER DATE

(HONOLULU) – Oral arguments scheduled before the Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) for July 28 regarding a petition from the Mauna Kea Hui for a declaratory ruling concerning the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) have been deferred. The Board will notify the parties via a Minute Order when a new date has been selected.

Documents related to the petition can be found in Table 3 at https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/occl/tmt/.

RESOURCES

# # #

For past and future 2023 BLNR Meetings: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/meetings/blnr-meetings-2023/

Media Contact:

AJ McWhorter

Communications Specialist

Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

808-587-0396 (Communications Office)