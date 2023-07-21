07/21/23-TMT ORAL ARGUMENTS RESCHEDULED FOR A LATER DATE
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
DAWN CHANG
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 21, 2023
TMT ORAL ARGUMENTS RESCHEDULED FOR A LATER DATE
(HONOLULU) – Oral arguments scheduled before the Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) for July 28 regarding a petition from the Mauna Kea Hui for a declaratory ruling concerning the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) have been deferred. The Board will notify the parties via a Minute Order when a new date has been selected.
Documents related to the petition can be found in Table 3 at https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/occl/tmt/.
For past and future 2023 BLNR Meetings: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/meetings/blnr-meetings-2023/
Media Contact:
AJ McWhorter
Communications Specialist
Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources
[email protected]
808-587-0396 (Communications Office)