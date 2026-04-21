4/20/26 – ADAPTIVE MANAGEMENT RULE CHANGES FOR HAWAIʻI ISLAND

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR RYAN KANAKAʻOLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

ADAPTIVE MANAGEMENT RULE CHANGES FOR HAWAIʻI ISLAND

Updates to Hawaiʻi Island Game Bird and Game Mammal Hunting Rules

HILO, HAWAIʻI — The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) offers the following information about upcoming changes to hunting rules on Hawaiʻi Island related to adaptive management authority for game birds and game mammals.

DOFAW has been working to extend the previously approved adaptive management rule changes for Hawaiʻi Island and plans to submit a proposed adaptive management rule change for consideration by the Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) at its May 08, 2026, meeting.

Tagged hunts conducted under the previous adaptive management rules will continue through the expiration date of March 18, 2026. Upon expiration and until further board action, all hunts will temporarily revert to the standard rules and exhibits currently listed in Exhibit 1 of HAR Chapter 13-122 (Game Birds), and Exhibit 11 of HAR Chapter 13-123 (Game Mammals).

Hunters are strongly encouraged to purchase their hunting tags in person after the March 18, 2026, expiration date. Please review current regulations carefully and stay informed as the board meeting approaches.

DOFAW appreciates the patience and cooperation of Hawaiʻi’s hunting community and enforcement partners during this transitional period. Officers and members of the public who have questions are encouraged to contact DOFAW directly for assistance.

For detailed information on these measures, please visit the DOFAW website or contact the Hilo DOFAW office at 808-974-4221.

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RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Legal Notice – 04/02/2026 HI Adaptive Management Public Notice:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/files/2026/04/Legal-Notice-HI-Adaptive-Management-Public-Notice-DGS-1-signed.pdf

Hawaiʻi Island – Notice of Adaptive Management Rule Changes:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/files/2026/04/Exhibit-View-Notice-AMRC-2026-3.pdf

2024 Executed Adaptive Management Rule Changes. Effective March 18, 2024 – Island of Hawaiʻi:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/files/2024/03/Adaptive-Management-March-8-2024.pdf

Administrative Rules of the Division of Forestry and Wildlife and Adaptive Management Authority:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/rules/

Title 13, Chapter 122, Rules Regulating Game Bird Hunting, Hawai‘i Administrative Rules:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/files/2013/09/HAR-122-Game-Birds.pdf

Title 13, Chapter 123, Rules Regulating Game Mammal Hunting, Hawai‘i Administrative Rules:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/files/2013/09/HAR-123-Game-Mammals.pdf

Explore Outdoor Hawaiʻi Hunting Page:

https://outdoor.hawaii.gov/hunting/

Photographs – Game mammal hunting photos:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/3obg0yb7j0www6zwkx2pl/AGMqJD-rsceR_jM6Xe6SFyc?rlkey=fze15mtjgegvjjt8ltey4wnnl&st=ngpw8d60&dl=0

Media Contact:

Andrew Laurence

Communications Director

State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources

Phone: 808-587-0396

E-mail: [email protected]