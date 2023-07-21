International Tennis Hall of Fame Presented with Toana Whakairo Carving from New Zealand Tennis Organizations

Representatives from Tennis New Zealand and Aotearoa Maori Tennis Association joined ITHF CEO Dan Faber and Honorary President Kim Clijsters on Center Court to present a Toana Whakairo Carving at the Infosys Hall of Fame Open

NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) was presented with a traditional Māori Toanga Whakairo carving by Tennis New Zealand and Aotearoa Māori Tennis Association today at the Infosys Hall of Fame Open.

The carving, honoring a gathering of cultures and tennis, was presented to ITHF in recognition and gratitude for providing a neutral venue for New Zealand’s Davis Cup tie in September 2021. The ITHF served as host for the tie between New Zealand and the Republic of Korea, due to Covid travel restrictions in New Zealand at the time.

“On behalf of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, thank you to Tennis New Zealand and Aotearoa Māori Tennis Association for this touching gift,” said ITHF Honorary President Kim Clijsters, who received the carving alongside ITHF CEO Dan Faber and President Patrick McEnroe.

“The ITHF was glad to assist Tennis New Zealand in a time of need. The teamwork between our organizations is emblematic for all that is great about tennis, and its ability to bring cultures together.”

Tennis New Zealand President Terri-Ann Scorer and Aotearoa Māori Tennis Association President Richard Garratt presented the Toanga Whakairo to the ITHF on Centre Court. Scorer and Garratt were joined by master carver Maaka Te Moana, Narragansett First Nations Tribe Chief Sachem Anthony Dean Stanton, Tribal representative Thawn Harris, and Newport City Councilwoman Lynn Cegile.

The Toanga Whakairo includes the likeness of a bald eagle, symbolizing the indigenous peoples of America, and the Huia feather, symbolizing the Māori people of New Zealand. Maaka Te Moana described his design as “symbolizing all cultures around the world”, with the figure, Tekoteko, embracing the feather as a sense of belonging and identity.

