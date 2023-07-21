Building Confidence Through Mentorships

Judge Julia Dorrian will never forget her first days on the appellate bench. She was transitioning from Franklin County Common Pleas Court after years of experience with issuing rulings at the trial court level.

“I remember writing my first dissent, and I had to pause for a moment,” said Judge Dorrian. “For years, I was solely responsible for all my case decisions, and now I had to figure out the best way to let the two other judges on the panel know that I was disagreeing with them.”

Judge Dorrian has now been collaborating with other judges on the Tenth District Court of Appeals for 12 years. When she’s not considering cases for the Tenth District, which hears appeals from Franklin County courts, she shares what she has learned to help newly elected and appointed judges transition to the appellate bench.

It’s part of the judicial mentorship program through the Supreme Court of Ohio. Established in 2007, seasoned judges are paired with new judges for guidance on procedural questions, interpretations of law, and administrative resources.

“The decisions we make as judges are significant to the people directly involved and others who look to our decisions as precedent. It’s very important that we are competent and trained to do the job,” said Judge Dorrian.

Her newest mentee is Judge Jennifer Kinsley. The First District Court of Appeals judge hears cases in Hamilton County after practicing and teaching civil rights and constitutional law. She is one of six judges on the First District. When she’s assigned to a case, she and two other judges review the facts, hear oral arguments, and decide.

“There’s a whole process of interacting and discussing cases with colleagues, and then circulating those decisions,” said Judge Kinsley, who joined the First District in February.

As she learns from her colleagues about their views of the laws and the First District’s operations, she also regularly checks in with Judge Dorrian by phone and email. Recently, they met in Columbus. It gave Judge Kinsley the chance to have a more detailed conversation and watch in person how another court operates.

“You get to see how she and her court approach issues and the ways the court goes about making decisions,” said Judge Kinsley. “And those conversations with Judge Dorrian cause me to think critically about why we do things the way we do in the First District.”

They’ve also discussed ways to assist people in the appellate process, from resolving issues through mediation to handling requests from litigants who want to sit with their attorney instead of in the gallery during court sessions. The dialogue is a chance for the judges to share experiences to improve how their courts help people settle disputes.

“The mentorships become mutually beneficial relationships that are about building confidence in the judiciary,” said Judge Dorrian.