Better Doors and Windows Joins Forces with Compose Build to Create a Vertically Integrated Supply Chain
By integrating our expertise and resources, we will provide our customers with a one-stop solution for their door and window manufacturing and construction needs.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Doors and Windows, a premium door and window manufacturing company, and Compose Build, a locally owned and operated architecture and construction company, are thrilled to announce their merger, forming a vertically integrated supply chain that will revolutionize the door manufacturing and construction landscape in Texas.
— Jeremy Conescu, CEO, Better Doors and Windows
With a shared vision of delivering innovative solutions and a commitment to excellence, Better Doors and Windows and Compose Build are poised to transform the way doors and windows are manufactured and integrated into construction projects. By harnessing the collective strengths of both companies, this merger will result in a seamless integration of services, enhanced product offerings, and improved customer experiences throughout the entire project lifecycle.
As a result of this partnership, Better Doors and Windows and Compose Build establishes themselves as a leading force in the industry, offering comprehensive door and window manufacturing with architecture and construction services that exceed customer expectations. The combination of Better Doors and Windows' precision craftsmanship and Compose Build's construction expertise will drive innovation, efficiency, and sustainability, setting new benchmarks for the industry.
"We are thrilled to announce the merger of Better Doors and Windows and Compose Build, which marks an exciting milestone for both companies," said Jeremy Conescu, CEO of Better Doors and Windows. "Together, our combined capabilities will allow us to deliver unparalleled construction solutions to customers, backed by the highest standards of quality and service."
Jared White, CEO of Compose Build, added, "This merger represents a strategic alignment of our companies' strengths and values. By integrating our expertise and resources, we will provide our customers with a one-stop solution for their door and window manufacturing and construction needs, setting new industry standards along the way."
The merger between Better Doors and Windows and Compose Build brings innovation, collaboration, and vertical integration in the construction sector. The partnership is committed to delivering excellence, driving sustainability, and exceeding customer expectations, with an enhanced portfolio of vertically integrated solutions.
About Better Doors and Windows
Better Doors and Windows is a manufacturer of premium doors and windows, specializing in high-end aluminum doors and windows, hardwood doors, and iron gates. With a strong foundation in logistics and customer satisfaction, Better Doors and Windows is committed to delivering the strongest doors and windows in the world, faster than anyone else.
About Compose Build
Compose Build is a leading design and construction company known for exceptional service. From residential to commercial projects, Compose Build has a proven track record of successfully completing projects on time and to the highest quality standards.
