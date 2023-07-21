Soul Inspirations: A Journey for the Divine - Uplifting Poetry Collection by Kiana LaShayia
Discover hope, strength, and inspiration in Kiana LaShayia's heartfelt poetry collection, Soul Inspirations: A Journey for the Divine.UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned author Kiana LaShayia releases her captivating poetry collection, Soul Inspirations: A Journey for the Divine. Through personal reflections and heartfelt verses, LaShayia guides readers on a transformative voyage of hope, strength, and inspiration.
In Soul Inspirations: A Journey for the Divine, Kiana LaShayia draws upon her own experiences of overcoming obstacles and struggles to offer solace and encouragement to readers. Each poem explores nine core attributes, including strength, perseverance, peace, hope, love, relationships, praise, patience, and prayer, which she believes are key to survival and blessings in life.
As the oldest of a blended family, Kiana LaShayia discovered her love for writing poetry as a form of expression during her adolescence. With a gift for uplifting spirits, she uses her words to inspire positivity and bring awareness to the presence of God. Soul Inspirations: A Journey for the Divine serves as a testament to her deep faith and a desire to empower others.
Through her poetry, LaShayia aims to remind readers that putting faith in God can lead to profound transformation. In a world filled with confusion and emotional turmoil, she encourages individuals to embrace their own journey of self-discovery and personal growth. With each daily poem, readers are invited to renew their spirits, find inner strength, and embrace the battles within.
Soul Inspirations: A Journey for the Divine is a beacon of light, offering reassurance that trouble is temporary and that a brighter future awaits. LaShayia's heartfelt verses remind readers of the importance of holding onto positivity and seeking something greater than themselves. By continuously engaging with these poems, readers can find serenity and embark on a path toward personal fulfillment.
Kiana LaShayia's Soul Inspirations: A Journey for the Divine is a testament to the transformative power of words and the resilience of the human spirit. It serves as a gentle guide for those seeking solace and inspiration in their daily lives.
Soul Inspirations: A Journey for the Divine is now available in bookstores and online retailers. For more information about Kiana LaShayia and her work, visit her website.
Atticus Publishing LLC
