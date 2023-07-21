Human Trafficking Advisory Board meets with Kobach, Mattivi

KANSAS, July 21 - TOPEKA – (July 20, 2023) – The Human Trafficking Advisory Board (HTAB) met with Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach and Kansas Bureau of Investigation Director Tony Mattivi during its July 20 meeting. This month's meeting is the second quarterly meeting of the 2023 calendar year.

The board is a team of advisors appointed by the Attorney General and other state agencies as required by state law. Its members are tasked with developing anti-human trafficking awareness campaigns, identifying victims, prosecuting traffickers, and making legislative recommendations to the Attorney General.

“Human trafficking is one of the largest criminal enterprises in the world. People are becoming more aware of its horrors since the film release of the 'Sound of Freedom.' Based on a true story, it clearly shows why limiting trafficking in Kansas and all states is a human rights concern and a priority for the safety and security of all Kansans," Kobach said.

Human trafficking is the criminal act of holding another person for the purpose of exploitation through forced labor and/or sex trafficking.

The Attorney General's Office established the HTAB in 2010, with a goal of exploring the issue within the state. In 2013, lawmakers formally established HTAB within statute, recognizing it as the state's official Human Trafficking Advisory Board. Its members include law enforcement, prosecutors, court personnel, advocates, human trafficking victims, medical personnel, and experts in the field.

“Ending human trafficking is a monumental task,” said Amy McCarter, Human Trafficking Education and Outreach Coordinator. “It won’t happen all at once, but through efforts like the Human Trafficking Advisory Board, we can take steps to lessen the appeal of trafficking in Kansas.”

More information about HTAB and other efforts by the Attorney General to end human trafficking can be found at ag.ks.gov/public-safety/human-trafficking.