Arbor Communities Become First in Chicago to Acquire Cutting-Edge Dementia Technology
Arbor Terrace Highland Park, a leading memory care community, proudly announces its partnership with Eugeria to introduce a revolutionary dementia technology.
Our whole team at Arbor Terrace Highland Park is thrilled to be at the forefront of dementia care technology in Chicago. With the Tovertafel, we provide personalized care and enhance their well-being.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arbor Terrace Highland Park, a leading assisted living and memory care community, proudly announces its partnership with Eugeria to introduce a revolutionary dementia technology: the Tovertafel. This investment by the three Arbor communities of Chicago makes them the first in Chicago to provide this cutting-edge dementia technology.
— Brandi Blizzard, vice president of engagement at The Arbor Company
The Tovertafel is a care tool that projects playful and interactive light animations. It detects hand movements, transforming any surface into an interactive game.
It is the only product of its kind to be co-designed, together with older adults with dementia, their families, health care professionals and university researchers. The Tovertafel is a great example of a “warm technology” which is a perspective for design that puts vulnerable people at the heart of each technology design.
With the implementation of this groundbreaking technology, Arbor Terrace Highland Park demonstrates its commitment to enhancing the lives of residents and ensuring they receive the highest standard of care available. The system is used by care staff and family members who wish to meaningfully engage with residents. By playing one of the immersive games specifically designed through years of proprietary research, they manage to increase physical activity, social interaction, and decrease restlessness and anxiety.
“Our whole team at Arbor Terrace Highland Park is thrilled to be at the forefront of dementia care technology in Chicago,” said Brandi Blizzard, vice president of engagement at The Arbor Company, managers of Arbor Terrace. “We believe that by integrating this innovative system into our daily operations, we can significantly improve the lives of our residents living with dementia. This technology enables us to provide personalized care, enhance their well-being, and create a safe and nurturing environment.”
Arbor Terrace Highland Park invited the community to learn more about their groundbreaking dementia technology during a media day. The event provided an opportunity to experience the technology firsthand and witness its positive impact on residents' lives.
About Arbor Terrace Highland Park:
Arbor Terrace Highland Park’s Dementia Living Neighborhood is designed especially for seniors who are living with Alzheimer’s disease or another type of dementia on the North Shore. From a peaceful environment to positive dining experiences to meaningful social activities, every aspect of the memory care program is meant to provide support, encouragement, and relationships for each of the residents.
Residents’ days are spent with care staff highly experienced at managing dementia. Trained in the psychological and physical effects of cognitive impairment, they offer dementia-friendly activities. The team is led by a dedicated memory care director who oversees all operations of the memory care program, as well as the clinical care provided to residents.
Arbor Terrace Highland Park is operated by The Arbor Company, an operator of more than 45 senior living communities in 11 states. The company has more than 30 years of experience caring for seniors with dementia and is dedicated to providing exceptional care to residents and their families here on the North Shore.
About Eugeria
Eugeria is a purpose-driven organization with a mission to improve the quality of life for people living with dementia. It distributes innovative products from around the world that have been rigorously vetted by a healthcare professional team to significantly improve the well-being of caregivers, families, and, most importantly, older adults living with dementia. The portfolio of products is composed of leading innovations built to the highest quality standards, supported by scientific research, and designed with dignity for the user. Eugeria partners with senior living communities and nursing homes across the US to bring technologies like the Tovertafel into the lives of their residents.
Eugeria
North American distributor of Tover
+1 855-998-6837
info@eugeria.care
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
The Tovertafel - a dementia care tool