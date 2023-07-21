Amazing Spider-Man #1, CGC-graded 9.6 NM+, could rock the house at Hake’s July 25-26 pop culture auction

Marvel ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #1 (March 1963), CGC 9.6 NM+, white pages, one of only five CGC 9.6 copies in existence and one of only three in its grade to have been offered for public sale in the past 10 years.. Estimate: $350,000+

Kenner, 1979, Star Wars Boba Fett L-slot rocket-firing prototype action figure, AFA 75+ EX+/NM, 3.75in tall, unpainted, no rocket. Comes with notarized CIB COA. Estimate: $100,000-$200,000

From a 1960 series of political campaign buttons known as the ‘JFK Big Four,’ a very rare ‘Democracy For Jack Kennedy’ portrait button.. Considered the anchor to the set. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000

1910 postcard from sought-after ‘PC796 Sepia Postcards’ series. Depicts Hall of Famers Ty Cobb and Honus Wagner shaking hands at the 1909 World Series. PSA 2. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000