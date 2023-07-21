TryHealthyLips.com Announces New Launch Of Their Vegan Cosmetic Line
Prioritizing science-backed formulas and safety, while eliminating over 1000+ toxic ingredients commonly found in traditional cosmetics
Our Vegan lipstick line is a celebration of compassion and style, providing customers with an opportunity to enhance their natural beauty while making an eco-conscious choice.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- www.tryhealthylips.com is announcing a new vegan lipstick line showcasing 5 fruit inspired colors including the candy apple red and the smoky coconut beige. The lipsticks are all 100% vegan infused with shea butter and vitamin E.
— The Healthy Lips Team
Try Healthy Lips, displays as a forward-thinking beauty company committed to sustainability and cruelty-free practices inside their website by supporting cruelty free cosmetics by using vegan pigments. With a focus on offering ethical and high-quality cosmetics. With a 100% vegan formula try healthy lips' lipsticks are formulated entirely from plant-based ingredients.
Ingredient List: Vegan lipsticks include castor oil, moringa oil, plant-waxes and naturally derived colourants like mica.
According to the website: Each order comes with one lipstick. Each Lipstick is packaged by hand by a team members. Each Lipstick comes with a thank you card as other package inserts.
To learn more about the products and the brand's commitment to ethical practices, visit https://tryhealthylips.com/pages/about-us
Source: https://tryhealthylips.com/pages/health-by-beauty
