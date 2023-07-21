IFTM Wine Appreciation Club Members Learn Douro Valley and Organic Wines from World-renowned Masters

MACAU, July 21 - Members of the IFTM Wine Appreciation Club, an affiliate of the IFTM Student Union, were invited by Wynn Food & Beverage Academy to participate in the "Douro Valley Treasure: A Wine Adventure in Portugal" wine masterclasses in Wynn Macau from June 1 to 3, 2023. The masterclasses were given by five world-renowned Portuguese wine producers from the Douro Boys – the most influential and revolutionary group of top Douro Valley wineries in Portugal.

During the masterclasses, the speakers analysed the evolution of winemaking techniques, introduced the characteristics of the Douro terroir, the aging potential of the wines from the region, and shared their insights into the future of Douro wines. The students were also given the opportunity to taste more than 38 of the finest wines from the five producers - Quinta do Vallado, Niepoort, Quinta do Crasto, Van Zellers & Co. and Quinta do Vale Meão - to discover the very best of Portuguese wines.

On June 28, members participated in the first event of the "2023 Macao • Creative City of Gastronomy" Sustainable Gastronomy Masterclass Series in Wynn Palace, presented by Ms. Fongyee Walker, the first China-based Master of Wine who provided an overview of organic wine to the students.