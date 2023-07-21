The Hammer Theatre Center in San Jose, CA Presents National Theatre Live Screenings of “GOOD” featuring David Tennant

The Hammer Theatre presents National Theatre Live's "GOOD" featuring David Tennant; September 21 at 7pm and September 24 at 2pm. Tickets on sale now at www.hammertheatre.com The Hammer Theatre Center is a state-of-the-art performance venue serving the Silicon Valley and located in the heart of downtown San Jose David Tennant (Doctor Who) makes a much-anticipated return to the West End in a blistering reimagining of one of Britain’s most powerful, political plays.

The Hammer Theatre presents a National Theatre Live screening of “GOOD”, by C.P. Taylor, featuring David Tennant (“Doctor Who”) and directed by Dominic Cooke.

Fascinating and appalling. David Tennant is magnificent.” — Guardian

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hammer Theatre Center in San Jose, CA Presents

National Theatre Live Screenings of “GOOD”;

Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 6:00pm

Serving Silicon Valley, and located in the heart of downtown San Jose, CA, the Hammer Theatre Center invites audiences to a screening of the National Theatre’s “GOOD” captured live from London’s West End and screened exclusively in the south Bay Area for two days only in September.

David Tennant (“Doctor Who”) appears in a blistering return to the West End in one of Britain’s most powerful political plays, as an ordinary man who is swept into the Nazi regime. As John Halder, a good, intelligent German professor, he finds himself pulled into a movement with unthinkable consequences. The cast also features Elliot Levey (“Coriolanus”, “Peaky Blinders”) and Sharon Small (“The Bay”).

“Has the power to chill you to the bone” (Time Out)

“Fascinating and appalling. Tennant is magnificent.” (The Guardian)

This experience is for fans, not just of David Tennant and “Doctor Who”, but also of blockbuster theatre and politically-charged cinema such as “Prima Facie” and “Leopoldstadt”. Film buffs who enjoy ​​Ken Loach films, as well as films such as “Schindler’s List”, “Life is

Beautiful” and “The Hurt Locker” may also appreciate "GOOD ".

This National Theatre Live (NT Live) screening of “GOOD” will be presented at 7:00pm, Thursday, September 21 and 2:00pm, Sunday, September 24, 2023.

All shows are at the Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose. Tickets on sale now ($20; community, student and senior discounts available.) For more information, the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.

Launched by the British National Theatre, NT Live is the theatre’s groundbreaking initiative to broadcast world-class theatre to movie screens. Each broadcast was filmed in front of a live audience in London, with cameras carefully positioned throughout the auditorium to ensure that viewers get the “best seat in the house” view of each production.

Owned by the City of San Jose and operated by San Jose State University, the Hammer Theatre Center is a state-of-the-art performance venue serving the Silicon Valley and located in the heart of downtown San Jose at 101 Paseo De San Antonio, between 2nd and 3rd Streets. The theatre has presented an array of offerings including outstanding professional productions, community-based works, SJSU shows, and concerts, as well as dance, music, talks, film screenings—even live aerial performances with dancers suspended outside, scaling the sides of the iconic blue building. From jazz performances to mariachi extravaganzas to National Theatre Live film screenings, Cinequest film festival presentations, ballet and modern dance shows, kid-friendly performances, live art, and more, the Hammer’s mission is to serve the community through artistic and educational programming that express the unique characteristics and diverse cultures of Silicon Valley.

Hammer Theatre Center invites audiences to visit Downtown San Jose and attend a screening from National Theatre Live (NT Live) exclusively in the South Bay this month, featuring David Tennant (“Doctor Who”) in “GOOD” by C.P. Taylor, directed by Dominic Cooke (“Follies”) and also featuring Elliot Levey (“Coriolanus”, “Peaky Blinders”) and Sharon Small (“The Bay”).

Hammer Theatre Center

101 Paseo De San Antonio, San José

(Between 2nd and 3rd Streets)

Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM and Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM.

For specific showtimes and tickets ($20), the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501. Discounts for Students (with valid ID), Seniors (62+) and SJSU Community (staff, faculty, students, alumni) are also available.

The Hammer is a modern performance venue in the heart of downtown San José, offering distinctive programming with student, local, and international talent.