Routine Maintenance and Lubrication of CNC Plasma Tables, Robotics, and Metal Fabrication Machines
Fluoramics offers a complete line of industrial greases and lubricants for CNC plasma cutting tables, CNC routers, CNC lathe milling equipment, CO2 laser engravers, plus automation, robotics, and CAD/CAM and CNC machinery.
If you have technical questions about which Fluoramics products to use to lubricate your CNC plasma table, robotics, and metal fabrication machines you can “Ask an Engineer” online or call +1 507 205 9216.
Fluoramics' products help with routine maintenance and lubrication of robotics, 3D printers, and fabrication machines to ensure smooth operation, extend equipment life, and prevent expensive failures.”LEWISTON, MN, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fluoramics, a premier provider of thread sealants, greases, lubricants and corrosion control products to the welding and metal fabrication industry, offers a complete line of industrial greases and lubricants for CNC plasma cutting tables, CNC routers, CNC lathe milling equipment, CO2 laser engravers, plus automation, robotics, and CAD/CAM and CNC machinery.
— Gregg Reick, Fluoramics’ President and Chief Chemical Engineer
Professionals know keeping up with routine maintenance and lubrication of machines will ensure smooth operation, extend equipment life, and prevent expensive failures by allowing friction-prone parts to move smoothly with less wear. To get on top of lubrication, facilities need a plan that puts the right lubricants in the right places at the right time for X and Y axis guide rails, Z axis screws, chain drives, ball bearings, linear bearings, pulleys, wheels, motors, gears, rollers, ball screws, moving parts, and automatic lubrication pumps.
Tufoil Compu-Lube is a new product specially designed for robotics, 3D printers, computer fans, and high-speed mechanisms. This member of the Tufoil Technology family is a lightweight synthetic oil for fine bearings, guide rails, plastic/metal gears, threaded rods, and other moving parts. It lubricates, acts as a cleaning agent, and helps prevent rust. It has a high dielectric constant and is safe with electronics and electromechanical devices. Compu-Lube is available in a convenient dropper tip bottle.
Another popular product, Chain, Wire & Cable, lubricates and protects against corrosion on chain drives and rails on cutting devices such as plasma, waterjet, laser, and CNC cutters. It is available in an aerosol spray can, or quart and gallon jugs.
Tufoil High Temperature Spindle Grease is an odorless lubricant based on colloids of PTFE and soluble molybdenum (moly). High Temperature Spindle Grease is stable in excessive heat and will not melt or run with heat, even in direct flame. It reduces friction and wear between moving parts in high-speed and high-heat environments. This NLGI Grade 2 High Temperature Spindle Grease is available in a variety of packages and sizes including a grease cartridge that is compatible with a standard 14 oz grease gun (not included) to lube grease fittings, points, rails, bearings, and slides. This product is ideal for all types of automated metal forming, metal cutting, fabricating, welding, finishing, CAM and CNC table machinery.
For CNC devices with electronic auto lubrication, Tufoil for Industrial Use reduces wear, noise, vibrations, and friction while improving production and cutting downtime. It reduces heat and operating oil temperatures, lowers starting torque, extends oil-drain intervals, eliminates sheet metal cracking, cuts waste, and speeds production. For optimum results, add Industrial Tufoil to the reservoir or sump capacity when changing the system’s oil.
"Fluoramics' products help with routine maintenance and lubrication of robotics, 3D printers, and fabrication machines to ensure smooth operation, extend equipment life, and prevent expensive failures," said Gregg Reick, Fluoramics’ President and Chief Chemical Engineer.
Fluoramics is a leading manufacturer of thread sealants, industrial greases, industrial lubricants, and corrosion control products. Founded in 1967, the company proudly manufactures its products in the United States. Fluoramics has provided lubricants, corrosion control, and thread sealant products engineered to safely work with gases and harsh chemicals in the welding and metal fab industries for over 50 years. If you have technical questions about Fluoramics products, you can “Ask an Engineer” by calling +1 507 205 9216 or visit the company’s website at www.fluoramics.com.
Patti Reick
Fluoramics
507-205-9216
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube