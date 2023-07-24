Middle Atlantic, a Brand of Legrand, Joins Q-SYS Technology Partner Program
Middle Atlantic will enjoy an all-access pass to the Q-SYS ecosystem to develop Q-SYS-approved solutions.FAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Middle Atlantic, a brand of Legrand and leader in AV power, racks, rack accessories, and technical furniture, is pleased to announce that they have joined the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program. This program enables software and hardware technology partners to create market-ready solutions that integrate seamlessly with Q-SYS, a cloud-manageable audio, video, and control Platform.
As part of the program, Middle Atlantic has worked closely with Q-SYS, who has fully vetted and endorsed the following plugin integrations with a Q-SYS Certified (developed by Q-SYS) badge:
- Premium+ Series PDU with RackLink – Q-SYS Certified
- Select Series PDU with RackLink – Q-SYS Certified
Shane Roma, Product Manager for Power Distribution says, “We are excited to join the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program and partner with Q-SYS for these Q-SYS Certified plug-ins. We look forward to our continued partnership and integrating more Middle Atlantic products into the Q-SYS ecosystem.”
“We are proud to have Middle Atlantic join our program and work collaboratively with us on a plugin integration that will enable elevated experiences across our shared customers,” says Geno Zaharie, Principal, Alliances & Ecosystem, Q-SYS.”
About Legrand | AV
The brands of Legrand | AV lead the industry with innovative connectivity, videoconferencing, mounting, racks, networking, power, and display solutions for various audiovisual technologies. Their innovative products, sold principally under the C2G, Chief, Connectrac, Da-Lite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic, Projecta, Vaddio, and Wiremold brands, are sold through numerous channels. The brands of Legrand | AV provide the most comprehensive offering of AV solutions in the market. The company serves a broad base of over 6,000 global AV customers.
Patrick Kittredge
Middle Atlantic
+1 866-977-3901
patrick.kittredge@legrand.com