How Biography Shapes Judicial Philosophy: California Chief Justice Discusses Growing Up Near the Mexico Border

(Subscription required) About six months into her tenure, California Supreme Court Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero discussed how her upbringing in the Imperial Valley shapes her approach on the bench at an Association of Business Trial Lawyers event Wednesday night in San Francisco.
