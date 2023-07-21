Submit Release
Justice serves as scholar for teacher professional development program

North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Daniel J. Crothers served as a scholar for the North Dakota Social Studies and We the People: the Citizen and the Constitution Summer Institute held in Bismarck July 16-19.

Fifteen North Dakota social studies teachers participated in the annual professional development that covered topics ranging from the founding of the American Constitution and U.S. system of government to historical and modern constitutional challenges. Justice Crothers spoke on the Bill of Rights and the responsibilities of citizenship.

The other scholars were Tim Moore, the deputy director for the Center for the Study of the American Constitution at the University of Wisconsin, and Chris Cavanaugh, a James Madison Memorial Senior Fellow and Advanced Placement U.S. History teacher at Bismarck High School. Assisting the scholars were mentor teachers Melissa Entzi of Edgeley High School and Shannon Sorenson of Bismarck Century High School. Special guest was North Dakota Secretary of State Michael Howe.

The We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution, is a school-based curriculum that engages students in their understanding of the history and principles of our constitutional government. Focusing on the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights, this program fosters civic competence and responsibility among students. 

  

