BCYF Pino to Host Fun Fest on July 27

Mark your calendar and bring your friends and family to a fun and free Neighborhood Fun Fest Party and learn more about your neighborhood community center! The Fun Fest will be held on Thursday, July 27, from 5 - 7 p.m. at BCYF Pino Community Center, 86 Boardman Street in East Boston.

The BCYF Fun Fest will offer a variety of free activities including music, a cookout, a bouncy house / obstacle course, costume characters and clowns, face painting, carnival games with prizes and information about BCYF Pino Community Center’s programming and activities.

In the case of rain or other weather issues, please check BCYF’s social media pages, @BCYFCenters, for updates. Additional Fun Fests will be held over the course of the summer at other BCYF centers. Visit Boston.gov/BCYF for dates and locations.

ABOUT BCYF

Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) is the City of Boston’s largest youth and human service agency. BCYF operates 35 community centers in Boston that offer a variety of engaging and enriching programs for people of all ages created through community input and need. BCYF also oversees many citywide programs.