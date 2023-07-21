Submit Release
News Search

There were 231 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,556 in the last 365 days.

BCYF Pino to Host Fun Fest on July 27

Mark your calendar and bring your friends and family to a fun and free Neighborhood Fun Fest Party and learn more about your neighborhood community center!  The Fun Fest will be held on Thursday, July 27, from 5 - 7 p.m. at BCYF Pino Community Center, 86 Boardman Street in East Boston.

The BCYF Fun Fest will offer a variety of free activities including music, a cookout, a bouncy house / obstacle course, costume characters and clowns, face painting, carnival games with prizes and information about BCYF Pino Community Center’s programming and activities.  

In the case of rain or other weather issues, please check BCYF’s social media pages, @BCYFCenters, for updates. Additional Fun Fests will be held over the course of the summer at other BCYF centers. Visit Boston.gov/BCYF for dates and locations.

ABOUT BCYF

Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) is the City of Boston’s largest youth and human service agency. BCYF operates 35 community centers in Boston that offer a variety of engaging and enriching programs for people of all ages created through community input and need. BCYF also oversees many citywide programs.

 

You just read:

BCYF Pino to Host Fun Fest on July 27

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more