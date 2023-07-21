Six Months Into Office, Governor Shapiro and his Administration Continue to Show Up for Pennsylvanians and Deliver Results

This week, the Shapiro Administration touted work to expand broadband access, repair roads and bridges, and show up for communities recovering from flash flooding.

Left: Governor Josh Shapiro visits the Northern Cambria Senior Center to highlight the Shapiro Administration’s plans to expand broadband access across the Commonwealth.

Middle: Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich joins Bill Johnston-Walsh from AARP Pennsylvania, Rep. Patty Kim, and Rep. Justin Fleming as the Department hosts its third regional town hall on Pennsylvania’s Master Plan for Older Adults.

Right: DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh joins the Independence Blue Cross foundation to discuss how the Shapiro Administration is working to support Pennsylvanians through federal changes to Medicaid and CHIP renewal requirements.

Harrisburg, PA – This week, Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration marked six months in office while continuing to show up in communities across the Commonwealth and serve the people of Pennsylvania – highlighting how the Administration plans to expand broadband access, working to keep Pennsylvanians covered amid federal changes to Medicaid, continuing to support Pennsylvania communities after recent flooding, transforming the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians, and more.

This week, Governor Shapiro visited a senior center in Cambria County to highlight the Shapiro Administration’s plans to expand broadband access to help seniors age with dignity. On Sunday, the Governor also visited Bucks County to meet with the local officials and first responders leading recovery efforts after the weekend’s devastating flooding.

First Lady Lori Shapiro joined the Pennsylvania State Police’s Bureau of Training and Education and Girls on the Run for an event aimed at helping girls build their confidence, creativity, and decision-making skills.

Pennsylvania agencies also announced steps the Administration is taking to improve roads and bridges across the Commonwealth, hold employers that fail to compensate their employees responsible, empower Pennsylvania communities to boost the economy, and more.

Read about the Shapiro Administration’s work to make Commonwealth services work for Pennsylvanians this week below:

Making Broadband More Accessible: Governor Shapiro Visits Cambria County to Highlight Plans to Expand High-Speed, Affordable Internet Access

Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) Executive Director Brandon Carson visited the Northern Cambria Senior Center in Cambria County to highlight the Shapiro Administration’s plans to expand broadband access across the Commonwealth using more than $1.16 billion in funding through the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program.

Across Pennsylvania, 276,000 households do not have access to the internet while another 52,000 do not have reliable access – and with $1.16 billion in federal funding, the Shapiro Administration has a plan of action to expand broadband access across the Commonwealth and create economic opportunity for unserved and underserved Pennsylvania communities.

Supporting Pennsylvania Communities After Recent Flooding: The Shapiro Administration Continues On the Ground Recovery Efforts in Berks and Bucks Counties

The Shapiro Administration continued to support communities across Pennsylvania after devastating flooding hit in eastern Pennsylvania on back-to-back weekends, working with local partners and first responders to keep people safe, provide resources, and help communities recover.

In Berks County, the Shapiro Administration worked with county and local partners to open a Multi Agency Resource Center (MARC) for flood survivors. Over the three days it was open, 235 people registered for services from state, county and volunteer agencies. The MARC helped to connect Pennsylvanians to state and local resources, including information about submitting insurance claims, the replacement of vital documents, well water testing kits, and access to crisis counseling services.

The PA Department of Education (PDE) is providing ongoing technical support to Antietam School District, which had a middle school damaged by the flooding, to make sure they have the flexibility they need to help students be successful this year.

Governor Shapiro, PEMA Director Randy Padfield, and PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll visited Bucks County on Sunday to thank first responders and meet with Pennsylvanians impacted by the flooding. PennDOT is fully engaged in repairs to roadways impacted by flooding.

Protecting Pennsylvania Workers: L&I Announces Legal Action to Get Workers Paid Under the Wage Payment and Collection Law

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced that it has taken legal action against a Franklin County school and its affiliated entities on behalf of 21 employees allegedly owed more than $250,000 in unpaid wages under Pennsylvania’s Wage Payment and Collection Law (WPCL).

“Workers are entitled to be paid for their labor, and employers that fail to compensate their employees should know that L&I will exercise its enforcement authority to get workers paid under the Wage Payment and Collection Law,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker.

Making Government Work: Shapiro Administration Completes 74 Bridge Projects and Improves Nearly 1,200 Miles of Roadway in First Six Months in Office

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll was joined by regional and transportation-industry leaders in Pittsburgh to discuss the importance of transportation investments and provide an update on progress the department and its industry partners have made on roads and bridges across the state.

In just six months in office, the Shapiro Administration has completed 74 bridge projects – including the quick repair to I-95 in Philadelphia in just 12 days – and improved nearly 1,200 miles of roadway.

Helping Older Adults Age with Dignity: The Department of Aging Gathers Input on Pennsylvania’s Master Plan for Older Adults

This week, the Department of Aging hosted its third regional town hall to discuss and gather input on Pennsylvania’s Master Plan for Older Adults – a 10-year, state-led and stakeholder-driven strategic plan designed to help transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians.

In May, Governor Josh Shapiro signed an Executive Order directing the Department to develop the plan, which will reflect the needs and preferences of Pennsylvania’s older adult population to live where they choose and access the supports they need to thrive and age in place.

Keeping Pennsylvanians Covered Amid Major Federal Changes to Medicaid: DHS Continues Statewide Tour to Highlight Shapiro Administration’s Steps to Keep Pennsylvanians Covered

In Philadelphia, the Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh joined representatives from Independence Blue Cross’ foundation and health plans and community health centers to discuss how the Shapiro Administration is working to support Pennsylvanians through federal changes to Medicaid and CHIP renewal requirements so they can complete their renewals on time, protect their health, and stay covered.

In June, the Shapiro Administration announced that DHS has completely eliminated the backlog of Medicaid provider enrollment and revalidation applications, paving the way for more health care providers to become part of the Medicaid program, and giving Medicaid recipients more options for care. When Governor Shapiro took over, the backlog was over 36,000 applications long, but within his first five months in office, that backlog has been completely eliminated.

Creating Economic Opportunity: Shapiro Administration Announces End of Braddock’s Distressed Municipality Status Under Act 47

This week, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the approval of Braddock’s exit from distressed status under the Municipalities Financial Recovery Program, known as Act 47.

The Allegheny County borough becomes the 24th PA municipality to recover from distressed status as the Shapiro Administration continues to focus on boosting Pennsylvania’s economy and strengthening our communities to make the Commonwealth a better place to live, work, and prosper.

