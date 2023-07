Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed Southeast Judicial District Judge Cherie Clark and East Central Judicial District Judicial Referee Stephanie Hayden to two newly created judgeships in the East Central Judicial District, which is comprised of Cass, Steele and Traill counties.

Read the governor's new release at: https://www.governor.nd.gov/news/burgum-appoints-cherie-clark-stephanie-hayden-new-judgeships-east-central-judicial-district

