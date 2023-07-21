Fanboys Partners with Too Good To Go to Tackle Food Waste in Fort Worth

Pop culture store Fanboys partners with food-saving app Too Good To Go to fight food waste in Fort Worth, merging tech with sustainability.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fanboys, a leading platform for fandom and pop culture enthusiasts, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Too Good To Go, the world's #1 app for fighting food waste. This collaboration aims to take significant strides in sustainability by combating food waste, promoting conscious consumption among their users, and paving the way for a greener future.

Fanboys and Too Good To Go share a mission to make a positive impact on the world, and through this alliance, the companies will provide their communities with practical ways to participate in the fight against food waste.

"Partnering with Too Good To Go aligns perfectly with our dedication to social responsibility," said Mike Rogers, CEO of Fanboys. "Their work in combating food waste has been inspirational, and this partnership will allow our users to be directly involved in these efforts. We believe our combined communities can make a significant difference."

The partnership will be rolled out over the coming months in Fort Worth where both Fanboys and Too Good To Go have a presence.

"Too Good To Go is excited to join forces with Fanboys," said Jane Smith, at Too Good To Go. "We're looking forward to tapping into their dynamic community and innovative platform to take our food waste revolution to new heights."

About Fanboys

Fanboys is a dynamic platform that celebrates fandom and pop culture. It fosters a vibrant community of enthusiasts who share a love for comics, movies, games, and more. Fanboys is dedicated to creating a positive social impact and promoting a culture of inclusivity and sustainability.

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go is the world's #1 app for fighting food waste. It connects users with restaurants and stores that have unsold, surplus food, preventing it from going to waste. Too Good To Go aims to inspire and empower everyone to take action against food waste.

Press Contact

Mike Rogers

mike@fanboys.us

817-521-6153