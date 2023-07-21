Two Counties Added to Individual Assistance Disaster Declaration

Berlin, Vt. - Two additional counties have been added to the federal Individual Assistance Disaster Declaration signed by President Joseph Biden last week. The declaration now allows residents of Orange and Caledonia to apply for federal assistance for personal losses during this month’s storm and floods. Chittenden, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington, Windham, and Windsor counties had previously been approved.

“This is good news, but we cannot let up,” said Governor Scott. “It is critical that all Vermonters continue to report their damage to Vermont 211 to help other counties receive the designation. Please report all damage, not matter how small. Even if you don’t need the support personally, by reporting your damage, you can help your county receive a designation, opening up federal assistance to those who need it.”

Those who have personal losses should report damage to www.vermont211.org or by calling 211. The online reporting tool is preferred.

The Individual Assistance program helps homeowners and renters impacted by the disaster seek reimbursement for necessary expenses and serious needs that cannot be met through insurance or other forms of assistance. Eligible expenses include rental assistance, home repair, home replacement, and lodging, among other expenses.

To apply visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362. In the coming days, the public will be notified of resources available to assist them in their applications and information gathering, including:

Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) Teams:

Register survivors for FEMA assistance, if needed.

Refer survivors to whole community partners based on any unmet needs.

Refer survivors to a DRC when they require further assistance.

Mobile Registration Intake Centers (MRIC) (ACTIVE):

The sole function of MRICs is to register survivors. MRICs move around regularly and may be in an area for a short period of time to reach survivors who need registration help only.

Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC):