Infrastructure upgrades improve water, pedestrian access in Rossland

CANADA, July 21 - People in Rossland will have reliable infrastructure for drinking water, storm drains, and waste disposal for years to come, with funding from the Province supporting improvements to the city’s underground water systems.

“Reliable infrastructure is one of the keys to making our communities grow and thrive,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “This project will not only improve the city’s wastewater systems it will also give people environmentally friendly options for travel. I’m glad that we are supporting the services that people count on, while connecting communities throughout the province.

The project will include upgrades to the watermain and storm drainage systems and replacement of a deteriorating sewage main. It will also include improvements to pedestrian and transportation infrastructure.

“The City of Rossland is a gem in the West Kootenays and residents have been asking for improvements,” said Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West. “These necessary infrastructure improvements will ensure residents of Rossland can access essential services, while also maintaining service standards in a growing community.”

The Province has provided $1.3 million to support this project, which replaces and expands aging underground utilities, and improves above-ground pedestrian facilities along Second Avenue in Rossland.

“Enabling better connection from Second Avenue to Third Avenue is critical to this community as it provides easy and direct access to a francophone elementary school, child-care facility and a possible new arts centre,” said Andy Morel, mayor of Rossland. “This route is in an area which has seen considerable development in recent years and this funding will ensure the community has access to services, while ensuring safe connection for an active transportation corridor.”

This project is part of a $450-million provincial investment in crucial community infrastructure to support clean drinking water and treatment of wastewater and solid waste, as well as greenhouse gas reduction, through public infrastructure projects in communities provincewide.

This investment is in addition to the $1-billion Growing Communities Fund, which was provided to all 188 B.C. municipalities and regional districts to support their unique infrastructure and amenities needs.

