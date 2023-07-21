Karthic Kanmani Significantly Advances ChatGPT Resulting in Streamlined Data Access and AI Efficiency
Microsoft Senior Software Engineer, Karthic Kanmani, and team, have revolutionized how ChatGPT Open AI API integrates with Microsoft's Customer Insights product
Karthic Kanmani, a senior software engineer at Microsoft for eight years, and his team have revolutionized how ChatGPT Open AI API integrates with Microsoft’s Customer Insights product. This advancement allows customers to access data insights via natural language query and has reshaped the way businesses interact with data. It has also helped to demystify complex processes, and make data accessible to individuals regardless of their technical expertise.
Now that customers can extract essential insights from their data through natural language queries, the data interaction process is less technical and more approachable. Karthic’s innovative and unique solutions not only streamline the process of handling large datasets, but also enhance the precision and efficiency of AI models, leading to a critical and revolutionary change in the way businesses interact with and use data.
Previously, Karthic was a senior software engineer at National Oilwell Varo (NOV), a leading Houston-based oil and gas company. In this role, he developed an innovative and dynamic web-based solution for real-time, precise, and historical equipment data. This novel advancement changed how industry professionals engage with essential equipment information, offering remote access and significantly boosting operational efficiency and maintenance processes. By providing users with optimal equipment management, the system effectively elevated performance, extended asset lifespan, and magnified Return on Assets. The module's inbuilt alert feature further streamlined equipment condition tracking and analysis. This Real-time Condition Monitoring System was highlighted in a publication that was shared across the oil and gas industry providing broad awareness of this new and improved way of live data transmission.
An involved member of Microsoft's Mentor Program, Karthic plays a key role in nurturing current and future engineering students. His commitment to innovation and progress contributed to him winning a Microsoft Hackathon award for “Smart Data Alerts”. This innovative tool identifies real-time data irregularities in the request-response lifecycle. The alerts are promptly related to feature teams to mitigate potential customer impacts. Additionally, these alerts can be customized for distribution via email, text, or in-product notifications.
Currently living in Seattle, Karthic was born in India. He earned a Master of Science degree in Management Information Systems from the University of Houston - Clear Lake. He is an active member of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), and holds several industry certifications including Microsoft Certified Professional and Oracle PL/SQL Developer Certified Associate.
