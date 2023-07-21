Submit Release
Principium | White Oak Releases Research on Growth in Lawn Care Mergers & Acquisitions

Lawn Care Mergers & Acquisitions June 2023

Principium | White Oak

25-Page Report Reveals Explosive Growth in Lawn Care (Fertilization & Weed Control) M&A, IncludingCurrent Developments and the Outlook for 2024 and Beyond

With private equity aggressively seeking both new platforms and add-ons for existing platforms, lawn care mergers & acquisitions are a new ball game.”
— Ron Edmonds
MEMPHIS, TN, USA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Principium | White Oak has released a new 25-page report on Lawn Care Industry Mergers & Acquisitions: Current Developments & Outlook. The report covers the lawn care fertilization and weed control industry and has been updated to include transactions through June 30, 2023.

The lawn care industry began to experience much higher investment interest beginning in early 2022, and at least six new private equity platforms have been launched since then. In addition, other platforms have included lawn care alongside pest control, irrigation, and other home services. At least three private equity-backed multi-brand franchisors have acquired lawn care companies with the intent of launching a franchise lawn care brand during this period as well.
The comprehensive report is aimed at lawn care business owners and potential investors.

Private equity firms continue to aggressively seek lawn care platforms and add-ons for existing platforms.
This report provides background information on the industry and its major players, including the different types of groups investing in lawn care and in lawn care franchising. The report provides some perspective on industry valuation and assesses the merger & acquisition outlook for the rest of 2023, 2024, and beyond.

The report continues Principium’s long-term commitment to providing the industry with research and information on lawn and landscape mergers and acquisitions. Principium has been serving the industry for 20 years.

For more information and to download a copy of the report, visit Principium | White Oak on the web at www.principium-whiteoak.com.

Principium. | White Oak provides merger & acquisition advisory and other investment banking services to lawn, landscape, tree care, and other facility and residential services businesses.

Ron Edmonds
Principium | White Oak
+1 901-351-1510
redmonds@principium-whiteoak.com
