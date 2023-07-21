Quick Quack Car Wash Celebrates Opening of Anderson Location with 12 Days of Free Car Washes
Award-winning Car Wash Chain to Hold Special Fundraiser on July 24 and Free Washes from July 26 to Aug 6
We have a long history and tradition delighting our customers in many communities all over California, and now we are excited to bring Quick Quack service and convenience to Shasta County.”ANDERSON, CA, USA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash, the largest chain of car washes in California, is giving away the top car wash package on every vehicle for 12 days to celebrate opening the doors on a new car wash in Anderson. The new location is the first of many planned for the greater Redding area and brings the total number of Quick Quack locations in California to 83.
— Jason Johnson, Founder and CEO
The new car wash is located at 3025 McMurry Drive in Anderson. In conjunction with the Grand Opening, Quick Quack will hold a special fundraiser on Monday, July 24nd from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to benefit community volunteer Alan Martin, who needs help to fix or replace his car so that he can continue to help and serve others. During the fundraiser, customers will be able to preview the car wash prior to the official Grand Opening and receive the top “Ceramic Duck”wash package for free while collecting donations. Quick Quack will match donations from customers. Quick Quack is open from 7am to 9pm.
“We have a long history and tradition delighting our customers in many communities all over California, and now we are excited to bring Quick Quack service and convenience to Shasta County,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “In addition to providing a fast, clean, and entertaining car wash experience, our mission is to make a real difference in the lives of our Team Members, customers and communities.”
Quick Quack Car Wash frequently sponsors local events and athletic programs, including facilitating and contributing to community groups’ fundraising efforts. Quick Quack is regularly named the favorite or best car wash in the areas where it operates and has been recognized for sustainable business practices and water conservation. In addition to a big yellow duck named Quackals, Quick Quack Car Wash is best known for its free vacuums and “wash-all-you-want” unlimited car wash memberships starting at only $21.99 per month.
